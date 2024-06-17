Technology News

Nothing OS 3.0 Lock Screen Customisation, Dot Animation Features Teased by CEO Carl Pei

Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the Nothing OS 3.0 will be announced in September.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2024 13:43 IST
Nothing OS 3.0 Lock Screen Customisation, Dot Animation Features Teased by CEO Carl Pei

Photo Credit: X/Carl Pei (@getpeid)

Nothing OS 3.0 is expected to be available for all the existing Nothing smartphones

  • Nothing OS 3.0 will get two new customisable lock screen options
  • Nothing OS 3.0 will also get an interactive Dot Animation feature
  • CMF Phone 1 is also expected to be launched soon
Nothing OS 3.0 was teased by the company CEO Carl Pei on Saturday. The company, known for its social media marketing strategies, created a buzz when the company CEO “leaked” new features and an announcement timeline for the third major update of its smartphone operating system. The Nothing OS 3.0 will feature customisable lock screens that will integrate widgets. There is also a dot animation feature, which was hinted at in a separate post. The Nothing OS 3.0 will be announced in September, however no particular date was mentioned.

Nothing OS 3.0 new features teased

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Pei posted a couple of images showcasing the new lock screen customisation feature. Posting the pictures, the Nothing Co-Founder said, “Sorry in advance to the team for this leak... but I'm too excited!” The post follows multiple such quirky social media posts made by Pei in a bid to create excitement for products and features. Notably, ahead of the Nothing Phone 2a launch, he changed his X name to ‘Carl Bhai'.

nothing os 3 lock screen customisation Nothing OS 3 feature

Nothing OS 3.0 lock screen customisation feature
Photo Credit: X/Carl Pei (@getpeid)

 

In the post, one of the images showed three different lock screen views, each with unique customisation. The first showcased the default lock screen with the clock, day and date, and the quick access buttons at the bottom. However, the second view, which will be available with the Nothing OS 3.0, showed a “Clock + Widget” option.

This customisation appears with three widgets — weather, a shortcut for quick action, and date. In this screen, the clock is shown in Nothing's dot matrix font. The second customisation option is dubbed “Expanded Widget Area”, and will likely offer more information on the lock screen. In the image shared, a large analogue clock and day and date tile occupied the space given to the clock in the previous two lock screens. This option also features widgets for quick action, weather, and contacts.

In a separate post, Pei also hinted at a Dot Animation feature. This feature, which appears to be for images, features three layers — input image, live interaction layer, and final output. The CEO did not share the use case or working of the feature. Finally, he also hinted at the announcement date for Nothing OS 3.0 in the post where he added, “Will stop now to leave some magic for the announcement in September.”

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing OS, Carl Pei
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
