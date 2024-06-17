Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Prices Hold Steady as Altcoins Display Mixed Trends

BTC on June 17 recorded a minor gain which has taken price of this asset on international exchanges stands at $66,426 (roughly Rs. 55.4 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2024 13:19 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Prices Hold Steady as Altcoins Display Mixed Trends

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The overall crypto market cap, as of June 17, stands at $2.42 trillion

Highlights
  • Stellar, Cosmos saw gains
  • Polygon Litecoin recorded minor profits
  • Losses struck Bitcoin SV, Elrond
The crypto market maintained its lacklustre trajectory for the third week of June with cryptocurrencies showing mixed prices stepping into the next week. Bitcoin on Monday, June 17 recorded a minor gain of 0.32 percent as per CoinMarketCap. With this, the price of this asset on international exchanges stands at $66,426 (roughly Rs. 55.4 lakh). On Indian exchanges like WazirX and CoinSwitch meanwhile, the value of Bitcoin stands at $71, 504 (roughly Rs. 59.7 lakh). The asset has found itself stagnated between these price points for a while now, with no big nudge anticipated anytime soon to result in changes.

“Bitcoin's price movement is flattened. Its closest support level lies at $64,825 (roughly Rs. 54 lakh), while the next resistance point awaits at $66,978 (roughly Rs. 66.9 lakh),” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets360.

Ether rose in value by 3.45 percent on Monday. With this, Ether is presently trading around the price point of $3,232 (roughly Rs. 2.70 lakh).

“ETH staged a sharp comeback this week, finding support at its key 50-day moving average (SMA) around $3,415 (roughly Rs. 2.85 lakh). The next hurdle for bulls is the 20-day EMA currently sitting at $3,612 (roughly Rs. 3 lakh). However, a breakdown below the 20-day EMA and a daily close under the 50-day SMA could trigger a fresh decline towards the crucial support zone around $2,850 (roughly Rs. 2.38 lakh),” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets360.

Cardano, Tron, Polkadot, Chainlink, Uniswap, Near Protocol, and Polygon reflected profits.

Litecoin, Leo, Stellar, Cosmos, and Underdog also recorded minor profits.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 0.44 percent in the last 24 hours. With this, the crypto sector valuation stands at $2.42 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,02,14,054 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

A bunch of cryptocurrencies registered losses also on Monday. These include Tether, Ripple, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Avalanche.

Price dips also struck Cronos, Bitcoin SV, and Elrond.

“Despite a strong labour market, the US, the largest consumer base for crypto, is being cautious with their altcoin market investments. California is set to host a meeting in Washington regarding crypto asset regulation which is being touted as the most significant event till date involving all stakeholders. This is a precursor to the US elections where crypto will be a significant pivot for both parties,” Menon added.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Prices Hold Steady as Altcoins Display Mixed Trends
