Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers From Bose, Marshall, JBL, and More

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is offering instant price cuts and cashback offers on various electronics, such as phones, speakers, etc.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2025 16:30 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is offering discounts on several Marshall Bluetooth speakers

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started on July 31
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is offering cashback offers too
  • You can buy a new speaker for a discount of up to Rs. 9,000
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 began on July 31 at noon for everyone. However, the Prime subscribers got early access to the sale event as it started for them at midnight on the same day. During the sale, the US-based e-commerce giant is offering significant discounts on various electronics and home appliances, such as refrigerators, washing machines, phones, smartwatches, soundbars, home theaters, true wireless stereos (TWS), desktops, cameras, and their accessories. You can avail of up to seven bank offers with a Credit Card of the partner bank, and get cashbacks on the same.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Get Top Discounts on Bluetooth Speakers

People who are looking to upgrade their current wired speakers to wireless ones, or buy a new one, can get their hands on a Bluetooth speaker at relatively discounted prices. Additionally, they can get cashback offers on top of the bank discounts and avail of easy EMI options. If someone has an SBI Credit Card, they can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions, applicable on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000. On top of this, the e-commerce giant is also offering instant discounts from Rs. 500 to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Cards, on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 49,990, respectively.

Here we have listed the best deals on Bluetooth Speakers from various brands of repute that interested buyers, either with Prime subscriptions or not, can get before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 ends.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Rs. 29,400 Rs. 22,089 Buy Now
Marshall Middleton Rs. 31,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
Marshall Kilburn II Rs. 31,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
Marshall Emberton II Rs. 19,999 Rs. 12,999 Buy Now
Marshall Woburn III Rs. 59,999 Rs. 52,999 Buy Now
JBL Go 3 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,299 Buy Now
Portronics SoundDrum 1 Rs. 2,499 Rs. 849 Buy Now
boAt Stone 352 Rs. 3,490 Rs. 1,199 Buy Now
Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY Rs. 999 Rs. 499 Buy Now
Amkette Pocket Blast Rs. 2,299 Rs. 1,299 Buy Now
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
