Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 began on July 31 at noon for everyone. However, the Prime subscribers got early access to the sale event as it started for them at midnight on the same day. During the sale, the US-based e-commerce giant is offering significant discounts on various electronics and home appliances, such as refrigerators, washing machines, phones, smartwatches, soundbars, home theaters, true wireless stereos (TWS), desktops, cameras, and their accessories. You can avail of up to seven bank offers with a Credit Card of the partner bank, and get cashbacks on the same.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Get Top Discounts on Bluetooth Speakers

People who are looking to upgrade their current wired speakers to wireless ones, or buy a new one, can get their hands on a Bluetooth speaker at relatively discounted prices. Additionally, they can get cashback offers on top of the bank discounts and avail of easy EMI options. If someone has an SBI Credit Card, they can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions, applicable on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000. On top of this, the e-commerce giant is also offering instant discounts from Rs. 500 to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Cards, on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 49,990, respectively.

Here we have listed the best deals on Bluetooth Speakers from various brands of repute that interested buyers, either with Prime subscriptions or not, can get before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 ends.

