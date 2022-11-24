Nothing OS 1.5.0, which is Nothing's purported Android 13-based update for its Nothing 1 Phone, has been teased by the company's CEO Carl Pei. The company official took to social media platform Twitter to share a screenshot of the About Phone section of a Nothing 1 device running the Nothing OS 1.5.0. The screenshot lists the Android version number as based on Android 13 giving users a clear indication of what can be expected from the company.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei responded to users commenting on the Nothing OS 1.5.0 teaser asking if there will be an upcoming beta program by saying that it will be "coming soon".

However, the company official did not dwell on revealing any further details on the upcoming Nothing OS 1.5.0 open beta program for the Nothing Phone 1. The London-based smartphone brand recently released the Nothing OS 1.1.6 update, which included camera improvements, bug fixes, and more. The update also enabled Jio5G support for users in India.

It is still not known whether Nothing will adopt a different trajectory with the Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5.0 in introducing custom features or stick to providing a rather clean Android experience through the latest update.

However, Nothing Phone 1 users may be assured that stock Android 13 features will make their way to the smartphone that could considerably improve the user experience on the lone smartphone offering from the London, England-based company.

Back in August, CEO Carl Pei had stated that the company won't rush with the Android 13 update, and aimed to deliver a beta version by the end of the year. He also said that a stable version of Android 13 for the Nothing Phone 1 will be released in early 2023.

