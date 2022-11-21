Imint has announced its partnership with Nothing. The video software company with its headquarters in Uppsala, Sweden is mainly known for its video enhancement software called Vidhance, which is used by various smartphone manufacturers to deliver professional video quality from smaller camera hardware found in phones. The partnership isn't the first of its kind as Imint has worked with other smartphone brands such as Asus, Xiaomi, Motorola in the past.

With Imint's Vidhance, users can expect better quality video output as the Nothing Phone 1 includes Imint's latest Vidhance Video Stabilization Generation 4 solution. The partnership promises more stable and better-quality video on the Nothing Phone 1, which is already available in stores, online in India.

According to Imint, its Vidhance software solution works with the Sony IMX766 sensor in the primary camera, which features optical image stabilisation (OIS). The solution will electronically cancel unnecessary shake or movement, frame by frame, which according to the company results in better quality recordings that appear clearer, sharper and are also free of jitter.

Vidhance, according to Imint, is also said to deliver better look-ahead processing when recording video. Vidhance Video Stabilization Generation 4 solution is able to anticipate a user's motion better, resulting in lesser memory being used for the same task. It isn't clear whether Vidhance has been integrated into the Nothing Phone 1, or whether it will arrive in a later update. The Nothing Phone 1 recently received a version 1.1.6 update, but it had no mention of improved video stabilisation either.

To recall, the Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India in July, 2022. The phone features a unique design with a transparent rear panel that exposes some of the underlying hardware. The phone also features a unique LED lighting system that alerts users of notifications via its Glyph interface. In terms of hardware, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, two 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 4,500mAh battery. The device also has an official IP53 rating and comes with wireless charging support.

