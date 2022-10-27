Nothing Phone 1 has started receiving a new OS update that enables 5G access for Reliance Jio users in India. The latest Nothing OS update carries version number 1.1.6. Apart from general bug fixes, it includes several system improvements and camera tweaks. The update also brings augmented reality support to the Nothing Phone 1. The company had reportedly rolled out the Nothing OS 1.1.5 last week. At the time, this version was believed to be available to only limited users. However, the Nothing OS 1.1.6 update appears to be widely available.

Nothing has seemingly begun rolling out the Nothing OS 1.1.6 update for the Nothing Phone 1. This latest over-the-air (OTA) firmware update is 62.04MB in size. It enables Jio 5G support for users in India and also brings support for Google AR Core.

The camera is now said to be able to shoot sharper videos than before. Nothing Phone 1's camera stability has also been improved with this update. In addition, the recording light indicator - a red blinking dot that would appear on the back of the phone - is now set to be always-on by default. Previously, this option had to be manually selected in the camera app.

Nothing Phone 1's maximum brightness while displaying HDR content has been increased. The Glyph interface has also received a couple of tweaks and is now "more reactive". Furthermore, the Glyph charging light has now been programmed to sync with sound effects.

The system Launcher has now been optimised to offer a more fluid experience than before. Its battery status indicator's accuracy has also been improved, there is a new sound effect for NFC, and several bug fixes have been added with the Nothing OS 1.1.6 update for the Nothing Phone 1.

We at Gadget 360 can confirm that the Nothing OS 1.1.6 update is rolling to users in India. You can manually check for this update on your Nothing Phone 1 by heading to Settings > System > System Update.

