Nothing Phone 2 Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked; Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of July 11 Launch

Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 July 2023 17:42 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 is seen in white and dark grey colour options

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2 will feature a 6.7-inch display
  • Geekbench listing suggests the phone runs Android 13 with Nothing OS 2.0
  • Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to pack a 4,700mAh battery

Nothing Phone 2 is set to launch in India on July 11 as a successor to the Nothing Phone 1, which was released in July 2022. The company has confirmed a few key specifications of the handset and has also revealed the design. The Phone 2 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display, and a 4,700mAh battery. Now, a tipster has suggested other specifications of the phone and also hinted at its price in India. The Indian variant of the phone was also spotted on Geekbench.

Nothing Phone 2 price in India, availability (expected)

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) suggested in a tweet that the Nothing Phone 2 is likely to be priced in India at Rs. 42,000 or Rs. 43,000. The phone is already available for pre-order via Flipkart with a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000.

As per previous leaks, the Nothing Phone 2 will arrive in two storage configuration options. The 8GB RAM + 256GB variant was reported to likely be listed at EUR 729 (roughly Rs. 65,600), while the other higher-end 12GB RAM + 512GB option is said to be priced at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 76,500).

With the official design revealed, the Nothing Phone 2 is also confirmed to be available in two colour variants - white and dark grey/ black.

Nothing Phone 2 specifications, features (expected)

The Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to feature a bigger 6.7-inch display over its preceding model. According to Brar, it will have an OLED panel with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, that is full-HD+, and an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. 

Brar adds that the Nothing Phone 2 will run Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box. Meanwhile, a Geekbench listing of the Indian variant of the model suggests the same. The listing also shows that the phone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a detail that Nothing had previously confirmed. The company has also confirmed that the phone will receive 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

For optics, the phone is expected to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide lens for the back. The front camera is tipped to get a 32-megapixel sensor.

The company has confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 will pack a 4,700mAh battery. The tipster suggests that the phone will support 33W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It is also tipped that the handset will come with an IP rating, but the details are unknown. For biometrics, the phone will reportedly have an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2 price in India, Nothing Phone 2 Specifications, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Tab S9 Design Tipped in Leaked Renders Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
Made in Heaven Season 2 Poster Unveiled by Zoya Akhtar, Ahead of Amazon Prime Video Debut

