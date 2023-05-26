Nothing Phone 2 will launch in July globally, Nothing Co-Founder and CEO Carl Pei confirmed in a media interview on Thursday. It is also confirmed to house a slightly larger battery than the 4,500mAh cell in the Nothing Phone 1. The former OnePlus Co-Founder earlier revealed that the Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Unlike the Phone 1, the second-generation handset will make its way to the US simultaneously with the rest of the world. The new offering by the UK brand could be identical in design to the original Nothing Phone 1.

In an interview with Forbes, Carl Pei revealed that Nothing's next smartphone, the Phone 2, will launch in July. He also confirmed that the phone will pack a 4,700mAh battery, a 200mAh increase compared to the 4,500mAh unit in the Nothing Phone 1.

The second-generation Nothing handset is also confirmed to make its way to the US alongside the global release. The Nothing Phone 1 didn't get a US release, but American buyers were given a chance to test out the handset through a special beta programme. They had to pay $299 (roughly Rs. 24,400) to participate in the programme and would get access to a black version of the Nothing Phone 1 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Previously, Pei confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 will have a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. In comparison, the Nothing Phone 1 runs on a mid-range octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

Nothing Phone 2 is likely to deliver an upgraded experience to consumers over the Nothing Phone 1. The latter was unveiled in India in July last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The brand later in August hiked the price by Rs. 1,000.

The Nothing Phone 1 features 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a 50-megapixel dual-camera setup at the rear and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. It packs a maximum of 256GB of inbuilt storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. As mentioned, it is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging. The smartphone is known for its unique transparent back panel with LED lighting called the Glyph Interface.

