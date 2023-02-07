Nothing Phone 1 launched in July 2022 and its successor is expected to launch later this year. Nothing CEO Carl Pei, who was also a OnePlus co-founder, teased the Nothing Phone 2 previously, stating that it will arrive in late 2023. Pei said that the United States will be a priority market for the upcoming smartphone by the UK brand. Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be a more premium device than the Nothing Phone 1, with software being a major focus for the company, as has been reported previously. A recent report has suggested some of the key specifications of the phone, its launch timeline, and the model number of the device.

According to a My Smart Price report, the Nothing Phone 2 will bear the model number A065. Citing a tipster, the report suggests that the upcoming smartphone by Nothing will offer a “flagship-grade experience.” The report adds that the phone is likely to launch in the latter half of 2023, most probably in the third quarter, which is July - September.

Nothing Phone 2 will reportedly have at least 12GB of RAM available and will also support virtual RAM, which will be taken from the 256GB of internal storage, as per the report. The report adds that the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery instead of a 4,500mAh battery used in the Nothing Phone 1.

The report notes that the Nothing Phone 2 will have an AMOLED display which will refresh at 120Hz and the adaptive display will automatically refresh based on the on-screen content usage. The phone will likely be powered by an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset, according to the report.

As reported previously, Nothing's focus is on the US market tthis time around, according to CEO Carl Pei. “We decided to make the US our No. 1 priority in terms of markets. When you make a smartphone for the US you need to work with the carriers on certification and adapting some of their features into your OS. We didn't have the resources for that before and now we do,” Pei said. “We couldn't do it earlier because we were only in our second year and our hands were tied building the team as we were building the products. Now as we're on a more solid footing, we can take a step forward.”

The dual-SIM (nano) Nothing Phone 1 launched in July 2022. It runs on Android 12 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The same Gorilla Glass is also used on the rear of the device. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also offers a Glyph Interface that permits users to customise the lighting effects on the phone's back for specific contacts and notifications.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.