Technology News

Nothing Phone 2 Model Number, Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped: All Details

The Nothing Phone 2 is likely to be powered by an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 February 2023 12:13 IST
Nothing Phone 2 Model Number, Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped: All Details

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be a successor to the Nothing Phone 1 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Previously, Nothing CEO Carl Pei teased the upcoming phone
  • Nothing Phone 2 will likely launch in Q3 2023
  • The phone may reportedly support virtual RAM

Nothing Phone 1 launched in July 2022 and its successor is expected to launch later this year. Nothing CEO Carl Pei, who was also a OnePlus co-founder, teased the Nothing Phone 2 previously, stating that it will arrive in late 2023. Pei said that the United States will be a priority market for the upcoming smartphone by the UK brand. Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be a more premium device than the Nothing Phone 1, with software being a major focus for the company, as has been reported previously. A recent report has suggested some of the key specifications of the phone, its launch timeline, and the model number of the device.

According to a My Smart Price report, the Nothing Phone 2 will bear the model number A065. Citing a tipster, the report suggests that the upcoming smartphone by Nothing will offer a “flagship-grade experience.” The report adds that the phone is likely to launch in the latter half of 2023, most probably in the third quarter, which is July - September.

Nothing Phone 2 will reportedly have at least 12GB of RAM available and will also support virtual RAM, which will be taken from the 256GB of internal storage, as per the report. The report adds that the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery instead of a 4,500mAh battery used in the Nothing Phone 1.

The report notes that the Nothing Phone 2 will have an AMOLED display which will refresh at 120Hz and the adaptive display will automatically refresh based on the on-screen content usage. The phone will likely be powered by an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset, according to the report.

As reported previously, Nothing's focus is on the US market tthis time around, according to CEO Carl Pei. “We decided to make the US our No. 1 priority in terms of markets. When you make a smartphone for the US you need to work with the carriers on certification and adapting some of their features into your OS. We didn't have the resources for that before and now we do,” Pei said. “We couldn't do it earlier because we were only in our second year and our hands were tied building the team as we were building the products. Now as we're on a more solid footing, we can take a step forward.”

The dual-SIM (nano) Nothing Phone 1 launched in July 2022. It runs on Android 12 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The same Gorilla Glass is also used on the rear of the device. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also offers a Glyph Interface that permits users to customise the lighting effects on the phone's back for specific contacts and notifications.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2, Nothing, Carl Pei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 14 Series Gets Discounts of Up to Rs. 12,195 During Valentine’s Day Sale: Check Offers
Featured video of the day
What to Expect from Asus and ROG in 2023

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 2 Model Number, Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Announces ChatGPT Rival Bard, Releases AI Service to Early Testers
  2. iPhone 14 Series Gets Discounts of Up to Rs. 12,195: See Offers
  3. Moto E13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Gets Orders Worth Rs. 1,400 Crore on Day 1 of Pre-Booking
  5. OnePlus Pad Confirmed to Come With Magnetic Keyboard, Stylus Support
  6. Poco X5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Over 230 Chinese Betting, Loan Lending Apps Banned: All Details
  8. The Next PS5 Restock in India Is Set for February 7
  9. Poco X5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India: All Details
  10. Poco X5 Pro 5G Review: The Complete Package?
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Model Number, Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped: All Details
  2. Google Pixel Watch Receiving February 2023 Wear OS 3.5 Update: How to Download
  3. iPhone 14 Series Gets Discounts of Up to Rs. 12,195 During Valentine’s Day Sale: Check Offers
  4. OnePlus 11 Launch Event: How to Watch Cloud 11 Livestream, What to Expect
  5. New Disney+ Promo Offers Glimpse Into Loki Season 2, Secret Invasion: All Details
  6. US Lawmakers Question Meta on Sensitive Facebook User Data Access Granted to Chinese, Russian Developers
  7. Bitcoin, ETH Opened Today with Some Gains, Altcoins See Small Losses
  8. Baidu’s ChatGPT-Style Service ‘Ernie Bot’ to Complete Internal Testing in March as AI Race Heats Up
  9. Meta vs US FTC: Regulator Will Not Appeal in Fight to Block Takeover of VR Content Maker Within
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Crossed $1 Billion in Sales Within 10 Days of Launch, Says Activision
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.