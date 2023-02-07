iPhone 14 series — which includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — is being sold by a retailer at a discounted rate in India ahead of Valentine's Day. Customers can avail of big discounts on Apple's latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, with prices falling by as much as Rs. 12,195. It is worth noting that these discounts on the handsets are inclusive of instant discounts on bank cards as well as instant cashback offers.

As part of an ongoing Valentine's Day offer, customers can purchase the iPhone 14 at an effective price of Rs. 67,705 from authorised third party seller Imagine. The discount includes an instant store discount of Rs. 8,195 and a Rs. 4,000 cashback offer on HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI transactions. The online listing for the smartphone reveals the price is currently set at Rs. 71,705, inclusive of discounts. The iPhone 14 was launched in India last year, priced at Rs. 79,900 for the base 128GB storage model.

The iPhone 14 Plus, which sports a bigger 6.7-inch display and packs a larger battery than the regular iPhone 14, is currently priced at Rs. 84,900. The handset was launched in India priced at Rs. 89,900. The Rs. 5,000 discount is inclusive of a cashback offer worth Rs. 4,000 on eligible bank card transactions, according to the retailer.

Imagine's iPhone 14 sale will run for another 21 days, as per the retailer's website

Meanwhile, customers can also avail of cashback offers worth Rs. 3,000 on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as per Imagine's website. While the iPhone 14 Pro is listed at Rs. 1,26,400, down from the launch price of Rs. 1,29,900, the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max still bears its launch price tag of Rs. 1,39,900.

According to the retailer's website, the ongoing sale for the iPhone 14 series will end in 21 days, which means these discounts should be valid until February 28. The retailer is also offering discounts on other Apple products and accessories during the ongoing sale.

