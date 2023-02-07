Technology News
iPhone 14 Series Gets Discounts of Up to Rs. 12,195 During Valentine’s Day Sale: Check Offers

It is worth noting that these discounts on the iPhone 14 series are inclusive of instant discounts on bank cards as well as instant cashback offers.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2023 11:51 IST
iPhone 14 Series Gets Discounts of Up to Rs. 12,195 During Valentine’s Day Sale: Check Offers

iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India last September at Rs. 89,900

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 can be purchased at Rs. 67,705 during the sale
  • The handset was launched at Rs. 79,900 in India last September
  • The iPhone 14 Plus is currently priced at Rs. Rs. 84,900

iPhone 14 series — which includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — is being sold by a retailer at a discounted rate in India ahead of Valentine's Day. Customers can avail of big discounts on Apple's latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, with prices falling by as much as Rs. 12,195. It is worth noting that these discounts on the handsets are inclusive of instant discounts on bank cards as well as instant cashback offers.

As part of an ongoing Valentine's Day offer, customers can purchase the iPhone 14 at an effective price of Rs. 67,705 from authorised third party seller Imagine. The discount includes an instant store discount of Rs. 8,195 and a Rs. 4,000 cashback offer on HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI transactions. The online listing for the smartphone reveals the price is currently set at Rs. 71,705, inclusive of discounts. The iPhone 14 was launched in India last year, priced at Rs. 79,900 for the base 128GB storage model.

The iPhone 14 Plus, which sports a bigger 6.7-inch display and packs a larger battery than the regular iPhone 14, is currently priced at Rs. 84,900. The handset was launched in India priced at Rs. 89,900. The Rs. 5,000 discount is inclusive of a cashback offer worth Rs. 4,000 on eligible bank card transactions, according to the retailer.

iphone 14 discount imagine inline iphone 14 discount

Imagine's iPhone 14 sale will run for another 21 days, as per the retailer's website
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Imagine

 

Meanwhile, customers can also avail of cashback offers worth Rs. 3,000 on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as per Imagine's website. While the iPhone 14 Pro is listed at Rs. 1,26,400, down from the launch price of Rs. 1,29,900, the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max still bears its launch price tag of Rs. 1,39,900.

According to the retailer's website, the ongoing sale for the iPhone 14 series will end in 21 days, which means these discounts should be valid until February 28. The retailer is also offering discounts on other Apple products and accessories during the ongoing sale.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Same SoC as iPhone 13 series
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Plus review
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iPhone 14 Series Gets Discounts of Up to Rs. 12,195 During Valentine’s Day Sale: Check Offers
