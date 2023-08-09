Technology News
Nothing Phone 2 is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2023 17:25 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 is offered in Dark Gray and White colour options

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2 features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary rear sensor
  • The phone runs Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box
  • Nothing Phone 2 packs a 4,700mAh battery with 45W PPS wired fast charging

Nothing Phone 2, which launched in India in July this year as the successor to Nothing Phone 1, recently received the Nothing OS 2.0.2 software update. The latest OS update that the phone received came with certain upgrades and security fixes including improvements in camera elements. However, a few users have complained that the update brought down the camera output quality. The Nothing Phone 2 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It features a dual rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors. 

The Nothing OS 2.0.2 update claims to have improved contrast and bokeh features and optimised face clarity in portrait mode. The latest software version is also said to have improved the HDR processing speed. Nothing also claims that the new update will enhance stability and contrast in video recordings through the rear camera.

Users, on the other hand, have made contrasting claims regarding the update. One user said that the latest update has "degraded" the smartphone's camera output quality. They shared several images clicked on Nothing Phone 2 after the OS 2.0.2 update and listed their flaws. Chief among the complaints was poor HDR performance alongside shadows and contrast issues.

However, the user also noted that the Nothing team has taken note of the complaints and has been responsive to all their communications. It is, therefore, expected that the company will work on and fix the issues in the next OS update.

Meanwhile, Nothing OS 2.0.2 also comes with a reworked out-of-battery visual and introduces a range of different of icons for all of Nothing audio products and volume controls. The Nothing Phone 2 update also included Google's July security patch.

The company has also worked on the strength of the haptic feedback during typing. It also claimed that with the update, some games have better HDR performances. The update for the Nothing Phone 2 has also improved network reliability and enhanced touch panel responsiveness under certain conditions, as per the company.

Among other general bug fixes, this Nothing Phone 2 update also resolved issues related to the 'double tap to wake' feature being unresponsive, Google Wallet functioning issue, and Bluetooth Quick Settings issue.

Offered in Dark Gray and White colour options, the Nothing Phone 2 is priced in India starting at Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants cost Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. It is available for purchase through Flipkart.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comment
 
 

