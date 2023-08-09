Technology News
Honor Magic V2 Set to Launch Globally at IFA 2023; Another Foldable Phone Set to Be Unveiled

Honor Magic V2 comes with a 7.92-inch inner AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 August 2023 15:13 IST
Honor Magic V2 Set to Launch Globally at IFA 2023; Another Foldable Phone Set to Be Unveiled

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V2 sports a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Honor will host its keynote at the IFA 2023 trade show on September 1
  • The company has released the teaser poster for its IFA 2023 event
  • Honor Magic V2 has already been launched in China

Honor is all set to host its keynote at IFA 2023 electronics trade show in Berlin on September 1, where the company will introduce two foldable smartphones in select global markets. One of the smartphones will be Honor Magic V2, which has already been launched in China. The other foldable smartphone launching alongside Honor Magic V2, however, has been kept under wraps. Honor is yet to reveal any details about the same.

Honor has teased to launch two foldable smartphones in select global markets at its IFA 2023 Keynote on September 1. The smartphone company has shared the teaser poster for the event on its official website. While one of the smartphones is confirmed to be Honor Magic V2, the other foldable is yet to be revealed. It is speculated that Honor could introduce a flip phone as well.

The IFA 2023 trade show will take place in Berlin and Honor has said that its keynote will be a mix of tech, fashion, and sustainability.

The Honor Magic V2, one of the foldable likely to be showcased at IFA 2023, was launched in China last month. The smartphone comes with a 7.92-inch full-HD+ (2,344 × 2,156 pixels) LTPO OLED inner display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent. The foldable phone's inner display also offers a peak brightness level of up to 1,600 nits and a pixel density of 402ppi. On the outer side, the handset sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2,376 × 1,060 pixels) LTPO display panel, offering a peak brightness level of up to 2,500 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Honor Magic V2 packs up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 out-of-the-box. For optics, it features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 20-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens with OIS support. The phone also sports a 16-megapixel front camera. 

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Magic V2

Honor Magic V2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.92-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2344x2156 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Honor, Honor Magic V2, IFA 2023, Foldables
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Honor Magic V2 Set to Launch Globally at IFA 2023; Another Foldable Phone Set to Be Unveiled
