Honor is all set to host its keynote at IFA 2023 electronics trade show in Berlin on September 1, where the company will introduce two foldable smartphones in select global markets. One of the smartphones will be Honor Magic V2, which has already been launched in China. The other foldable smartphone launching alongside Honor Magic V2, however, has been kept under wraps. Honor is yet to reveal any details about the same.

The IFA 2023 trade show will take place in Berlin and Honor has said that its keynote will be a mix of tech, fashion, and sustainability.

The Honor Magic V2, one of the foldable likely to be showcased at IFA 2023, was launched in China last month. The smartphone comes with a 7.92-inch full-HD+ (2,344 × 2,156 pixels) LTPO OLED inner display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent. The foldable phone's inner display also offers a peak brightness level of up to 1,600 nits and a pixel density of 402ppi. On the outer side, the handset sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2,376 × 1,060 pixels) LTPO display panel, offering a peak brightness level of up to 2,500 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Honor Magic V2 packs up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 out-of-the-box. For optics, it features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 20-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens with OIS support. The phone also sports a 16-megapixel front camera.

