Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is expected to launch later this year as a successor to the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, which was released in August 2022. The Mix Fold 2 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. The upcoming foldable smartphone is expected to feature a periscope camera and is likely to come with a waterproof design. A tipster has now leaked the camera specifications and design of the upcoming phone.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will come with a white curved glass body. The quad rear camera unit of the foldable handset is expected to feature two zoom lenses. One lens is likely to come with a 3.2 times zoom and the other is expected to feature a 5x periscope lens for long-range zoom, according to the tipster.

Moreover, the tipster adds that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is likely to feature a waterdrop hinge that is speculated to strengthen the handset's drop resistance capacity. Previous reports suggest that the phone will be thinner and lighter than its predecessor.

The upcoming Xiaomi Fold phone is expected to sport a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8.02-inch primary display with a full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The handset is likely to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

Xiaomi's Mix Fold 3 is likely to be backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging, and 50W wireless charging support. The phone is said to sport an under-display selfie camera sensor. It is expected to launch in August this year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.