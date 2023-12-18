Technology News
  Nothing Phone 2a Leaked Unit Suggests Design, Specifications; Launch Timeline, Price Tipped

Nothing Phone 2a Leaked Unit Suggests Design, Specifications; Launch Timeline, Price Tipped

Nothing Phone 2a could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2023 10:11 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Leaked Unit Suggests Design, Specifications; Launch Timeline, Price Tipped

Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be a skimmed down version of the Nothing Phone 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2a is said to ship with Nothing OS 2.5
  • The phone is expected to carry a 50-megapixel dual camera unit
  • The Nothing Phone 2a could sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display
Nothing Phone 2a is speculated to be the next smartphone offering from the UK-based OEM although the company has not yet confirmed the phone or its moniker. When details of a third Nothing Phone surfaced online, considering the product cycle of Nothing and leaked information, it was thought to be the Nothing Phone 2a, which is expected to be a cheaper, skimmed-down version of the Nothing Phone 2. Now a PVT unit leak of this purported handset has hinted at the likely design of the phone and teased some of its key specifications. The launch timeline and price of the same have also been tipped.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) shared some likely specifications of the rumoured Nothing Phone 2a on on X (formerly Twitter). He added that the Nothing Phone 2a will be launched at the 2024 Mobile World Congress in February and that it will be priced at $400 (roughly Rs. 33,200). He has also shared leaked images of a Production Validation Test (PVT) unit that suggests a redesigned back panel. PVT units are made in smaller batches during production that are used to test functionalities, hardware, and quality standards.

In the images shared, we can see the supposed Nothing Phone 2a with a centred hole-punch display, while the back panel is seen with a horizontal camera module placed centrally towards the top. This is significantly different from the design seen in other Nothing handsets.

According to the tipster, the Nothing Phone 2a, alongside a revamped back panel is also likely to get a redesigned Glyph Interface, which is said to offer similar Glyph controls as the Nothing Phone 2. Another tipster suggested that the handset will carry 3 Glyph parts.

The tipster and the leaked images he shared suggest that the Nothing Phone 2a could be equipped with a 120Hz OLED panel. The phone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It may ship with Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 and carry a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system. It has previously been tipped to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

It is advised, however, to take these specifications with a grain of salt since the About page shown in the leaked image lists the phone as having a 1,000mAh battery, which is clearly wrong since it is considerably smaller than what even an entry-level smartphone runs on.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone Ban Expands in China, State-Backed Firms Ask Staff to Ditch Apple Devices: Report

Nothing Phone 2a Leaked Unit Suggests Design, Specifications; Launch Timeline, Price Tipped
