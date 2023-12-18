Nothing Phone 2a is speculated to be the next smartphone offering from the UK-based OEM although the company has not yet confirmed the phone or its moniker. When details of a third Nothing Phone surfaced online, considering the product cycle of Nothing and leaked information, it was thought to be the Nothing Phone 2a, which is expected to be a cheaper, skimmed-down version of the Nothing Phone 2. Now a PVT unit leak of this purported handset has hinted at the likely design of the phone and teased some of its key specifications. The launch timeline and price of the same have also been tipped.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) shared some likely specifications of the rumoured Nothing Phone 2a on on X (formerly Twitter). He added that the Nothing Phone 2a will be launched at the 2024 Mobile World Congress in February and that it will be priced at $400 (roughly Rs. 33,200). He has also shared leaked images of a Production Validation Test (PVT) unit that suggests a redesigned back panel. PVT units are made in smaller batches during production that are used to test functionalities, hardware, and quality standards.

Nothing Phone 2a PVT



Gets:

- 120Hz OLED panel

- Dimensity 7200

- 8/128GB

- 50MP dual camera setup

- Ships with Nothing OS 2.5

- Android 14

- New back design

- Redesigned Glyph

- Glyph controls similar to Phone 2



MWC launch, Good for $400 pic.twitter.com/WNCoJoRMhW — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 16, 2023

In the images shared, we can see the supposed Nothing Phone 2a with a centred hole-punch display, while the back panel is seen with a horizontal camera module placed centrally towards the top. This is significantly different from the design seen in other Nothing handsets.

According to the tipster, the Nothing Phone 2a, alongside a revamped back panel is also likely to get a redesigned Glyph Interface, which is said to offer similar Glyph controls as the Nothing Phone 2. Another tipster suggested that the handset will carry 3 Glyph parts.

The tipster and the leaked images he shared suggest that the Nothing Phone 2a could be equipped with a 120Hz OLED panel. The phone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It may ship with Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 and carry a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system. It has previously been tipped to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

It is advised, however, to take these specifications with a grain of salt since the About page shown in the leaked image lists the phone as having a 1,000mAh battery, which is clearly wrong since it is considerably smaller than what even an entry-level smartphone runs on.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.