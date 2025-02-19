Technology News
Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Get 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras

Nothing claims that the primary camera on the Phone 3a series has the largest “full well capacity” of any comparable sensor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 February 2025
Nothing Phone 3a series is the purported successor to 2024's Phone 2a (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Phone 3a series features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system
  • The periscope camera supports 3x optical and 60x ultra zoom
  • It supports 4K video stabilisation with adaptive adjustments
Nothing Phone 3a series is scheduled to be launched globally on March 4. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the British original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has confirmed key camera specifications of what appears to be the Pro model in the lineup. The phone will be equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system. Alongside specifications, the camera unit's layout has also been teased and the cameras appear to be arranged in an unusual manner compared to traditional designs.

Nothing Phone 3a Series Camera Specifications

In a new video posted on Nothing's YouTube channel, the company carries out a comparison of the camera capabilities of its unreleased Nothing Phone 3a against one of the heavyweights in the market, the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The former's triple rear camera module is confirmed to comprise a 50-megapixel “shake free” camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel periscope Sony sensor with OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter with a Sony Sensor.

The phone will also have a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Nothing claims that the primary camera on the Phone 3a series has the largest “full well capacity” of any comparable sensor. Notably, it refers to the maximum amount of light a single pixel can capture without becoming saturated. Traditionally, the higher the full well capacity, the wider the range of light levels the camera can capture without losing details.

The video confirms that the Phone 3a series' 50-megapixel periscope camera will offer 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom, and up to 60x “ultra” zoom. This sensor also enables users to capture macro zoom shots with up to 6x magnification, which the company claims to eliminate the need of using external macro lenses to capture such media.

Another camera feature on the Phone 3a series is 4K video stabilisation. As per Nothing, it enhances the video stability by over 200 percent, allowing the phone to shoot in up to 4K/30fps. It also gets adaptive stabilisation that automatically analyses the footage to determine if changes are to be applied.




Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI).
