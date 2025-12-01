Nothing has started rolling out the stable Nothing OS 4.0 update, based on Android 16, for the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. This update introduces redesigned Nothing app icons and a new AI Usage Dashboard. Essential Space sees enhancements with the update, and many widgets get additional size options. The update also adds a new Extra Dark Mode. The Glyph Progress now integrates with Android 16's Live Update notifications. The Nothing OS 4.0 update also lets users hide apps directly from the home screen and app drawer. Further, the Pop-up view supports two floating icons with the update.

The UK brand, through a community forum post, announced that the Nothing OS 4.0 update with version B4.0-251118-1551 is currently rolling out to both the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. Your handset will receive the latest software update as part of a phased rollout, and you can manually check for the latest release by navigating to Settings > System > System Update.

Nothing OS 4.0 Changelog, New Features

According to the official changelog, Nothing OS 4.0 offers an AI Usage Dashboard to track large model usage within Essential Space. This would allow users more control over how AI features work on their handsets. The update allows users to hide apps directly from both the Home screen and App drawer. The hidden apps can be accessed by heading to Home Screen > App Drawer > Hidden Icons. Additionally, the update added more size options for Weather, Pedometer, and Screen Time widgets.

The Nothing OS 4.0 offers 2x2 tile support for most Quick Settings. The update adds optimisation to enhance startup speed. It improves the Flip to Record feature that allows users to capture photos and add notes while recording. It also includes Playground (Alpha) and Essential Apps (Alpha) features.

The Nothing OS 4.0 also makes visual enhancements to the Phone 3a series with redesigned Nothing app icons, improved transition animations, updated status bar icons, and two new lock screen clock faces. The update includes dark mode, and it can be accessed by navigating to Settings > Display > Dark theme > Extra dark mode.

The update has a setting to choose whether Flip to Glyph switches the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro to Silent or Vibrate mode. Further, the Glyph Progress now integrates with Android 16 Live Update notifications. It also has some camera enhancements like presets, filters, motion photos, watermarks and interface.