Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Get Nothing OS 4.0 Update With Android 16, AI Usage Dashboard and More

Nothing OS 4.0 update allows users to hide apps directly from both the Home screen and App drawer.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2025 14:15 IST
Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Get Nothing OS 4.0 Update With Android 16, AI Usage Dashboard and More

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing OS 4.0 offers 2x2 tile support for most Quick Settings

Highlights
  • Pop-up view now supports two floating icons
  • The update has redesigned Nothing app icons
  • Nothing OS 4.0 added two new lock screen clock faces in Customisation
Nothing has started rolling out the stable Nothing OS 4.0 update, based on Android 16, for the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. This update introduces redesigned Nothing app icons and a new AI Usage Dashboard. Essential Space sees enhancements with the update, and many widgets get additional size options. The update also adds a new Extra Dark Mode. The Glyph Progress now integrates with Android 16's Live Update notifications. The Nothing OS 4.0 update also lets users hide apps directly from the home screen and app drawer. Further, the Pop-up view supports two floating icons with the update.

The UK brand, through a community forum post, announced that the Nothing OS 4.0 update with version B4.0-251118-1551 is currently rolling out to both the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. Your handset will receive the latest software update as part of a phased rollout, and you can manually check for the latest release by navigating to Settings > System > System Update.

Nothing OS 4.0 Changelog, New Features

According to the official changelog, Nothing OS 4.0 offers an AI Usage Dashboard to track large model usage within Essential Space. This would allow users more control over how AI features work on their handsets. The update allows users to hide apps directly from both the Home screen and App drawer. The hidden apps can be accessed by heading to Home Screen > App Drawer > Hidden Icons. Additionally, the update added more size options for Weather, Pedometer, and Screen Time widgets.

The Nothing OS 4.0 offers 2x2 tile support for most Quick Settings. The update adds optimisation to enhance startup speed. It improves the Flip to Record feature that allows users to capture photos and add notes while recording. It also includes Playground (Alpha) and Essential Apps (Alpha) features.

The Nothing OS 4.0 also makes visual enhancements to the Phone 3a series with redesigned Nothing app icons, improved transition animations, updated status bar icons, and two new lock screen clock faces. The update includes dark mode, and it can be accessed by navigating to Settings > Display > Dark theme > Extra dark mode.

The update has a setting to choose whether Flip to Glyph switches the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro to Silent or Vibrate mode. Further, the Glyph Progress now integrates with Android 16 Live Update notifications. It also has some camera enhancements like presets, filters, motion photos, watermarks and interface.

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Fun and engaging software
  • Variety of cameras
  • Good daylight cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light video needs work
  • IP rating could have been better
  • Does not support HDR10+ video streaming
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Improved camera performance
  • Clean, bloat-free UI experience
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Charging speed could be better
  • The IP rating could be better
  • Wide-angle could have been better
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Nothing OS, Nothing OS 4.0, Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Series, Nothing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
