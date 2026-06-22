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Nothing Phone 4b Design Teased, Microsite Hints at Imminent Launch in India

Nothing Phone 4b series could be positioned as the company’s new entry-level smartphone lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 June 2026 11:52 IST
Nothing Phone 4b Design Teased, Microsite Hints at Imminent Launch in India

Nothing Phone 4a Pro features a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 4b might feature a single rear camera
  • Nothing Phone 4b could sport a transparent rear panel
  • Nothing has yet to confirm the exact launch date
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Nothing has seemingly confirmed the launch of a new smartphone in India, which might arrive with the “4b” branding. The company is expected to unveil the new handset as the Nothing Phone 4b, which could be positioned as its latest entry-level smartphone lineup. As part of the announcement, the tech firm has also teased the launch of the upcoming handset, which is shown to be equipped with a single rear camera unit. This comes after a report highlighted that the company is planning to launch a new handset in India, as CMF has transferred its existing phone projects to Nothing.

Nothing Teases the Design of Its Upcoming Phone in India

In a post on X, the Carl Pei-led company has teased the launch of a new smartphone. The teaser shows the diagram of a handset, with the video showing a “4b” pencil at the end, seemingly confirming that the company will unveil the purported Nothing Phone 4b in India, which could be positioned as its new entry-level smartphone series in the country. On top of this, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming “b” series device is now live on Flipkart, confirming its availability in India via the e-commerce website.

In terms of design, the purported Nothing Phone 4b is shown to be equipped with a single rear camera system. Moreover, the smartphone will sport the brand's signature transparent rear panel, with exposed screws and other components. It could also get a flat back, along with rounded corners, similar to the higher-end Phone 4a series.

A report recently highlighted that the company's sub-brand, CMF, has transferred its existing smartphone projects to Nothing. One of these handsets is tipped to be launched in India next month. However, it's still unclear whether the phone will arrive as the Nothing Phone 4b. Moreover, CMF has already confirmed that it will not launch a new phone this year, while also delaying the launch of the CMF Phone 2 Pro successor.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Nothing's Carl Pei had also revealed that the company plans not to introduce a new flagship smartphone this year. Instead, the tech firm launched the mid-range Nothing Phone 4a Pro and Phone 4a in India on March 5, at starting prices of Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively.

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Nothing Phone 4a Pro

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique and stylish metal unibody design
  • Glyph Matrix is useful
  • Nothing OS is fun and unique
  • Impressive telephoto camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Display does not refresh at 144Hz
  • Lacks HDR support in OTT apps
  • Average ultrawide camera
Read detailed Nothing Phone 4a Pro review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x1800 pixels
CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Standout design
  • Bright OLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bloat-free and minimal software experience
  • Bad
  • Mono speaker lacks quality
  • Wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Minimal ingress protection
  • The back panel is no longer replaceable
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
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Further reading: Nothing Phone 4b, Nothing, Nothing Phone 4b India Launch, Nothing Phone 4b Design, Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Nothing Phone 4b Design Teased, Microsite Hints at Imminent Launch in India
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