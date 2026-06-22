Nothing has seemingly confirmed the launch of a new smartphone in India, which might arrive with the “4b” branding. The company is expected to unveil the new handset as the Nothing Phone 4b, which could be positioned as its latest entry-level smartphone lineup. As part of the announcement, the tech firm has also teased the launch of the upcoming handset, which is shown to be equipped with a single rear camera unit. This comes after a report highlighted that the company is planning to launch a new handset in India, as CMF has transferred its existing phone projects to Nothing.

Nothing Teases the Design of Its Upcoming Phone in India

In a post on X, the Carl Pei-led company has teased the launch of a new smartphone. The teaser shows the diagram of a handset, with the video showing a “4b” pencil at the end, seemingly confirming that the company will unveil the purported Nothing Phone 4b in India, which could be positioned as its new entry-level smartphone series in the country. On top of this, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming “b” series device is now live on Flipkart, confirming its availability in India via the e-commerce website.

In terms of design, the purported Nothing Phone 4b is shown to be equipped with a single rear camera system. Moreover, the smartphone will sport the brand's signature transparent rear panel, with exposed screws and other components. It could also get a flat back, along with rounded corners, similar to the higher-end Phone 4a series.

A report recently highlighted that the company's sub-brand, CMF, has transferred its existing smartphone projects to Nothing. One of these handsets is tipped to be launched in India next month. However, it's still unclear whether the phone will arrive as the Nothing Phone 4b. Moreover, CMF has already confirmed that it will not launch a new phone this year, while also delaying the launch of the CMF Phone 2 Pro successor.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Nothing's Carl Pei had also revealed that the company plans not to introduce a new flagship smartphone this year. Instead, the tech firm launched the mid-range Nothing Phone 4a Pro and Phone 4a in India on March 5, at starting prices of Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively.

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