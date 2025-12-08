Technology News
Xiaomi 17 Global Variant Listed on Geekbench, Tipped to Launch in India by February 2026

Xiaomi 17 series was launched in China on September 25.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 December 2025 16:42 IST
Xiaomi 17 Global Variant Listed on Geekbench, Tipped to Launch in India by February 2026

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 carries a Leica-branded triple-rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 global variant could ship with Android 16
  • Xiaomi 17 spotted on Geekbench with 12GB of RAM
  • The company has yet to confirm its India launch
Xiaomi 17 was launched in China in September, and a recent report suggested that the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra could be launched in India by March 2026. Now, the global variant of the standard model has been spotted on a benchmarking platform, hinting at its imminent debut. Moreover, a tipster claims that the phone could arrive in India earlier than previously anticipated. The phone was reportedly spotted with 12GB of RAM. It might ship with Android 16 in global markets, along with HyperOS 3.

Xiaomi 17 Global Variant Also Runs on Android 16

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) spotted the global variant of the standard Xiaomi 17, with the model number 25113PN0EG, on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, hinting at its performance. The handset was spotted with an Adreno 840 GPU and 10.75GB of RAM, which means it could feature at least 12GB of RAM. Moreover, the global version of the smartphone could run on Android 16.

The tipster believes that the Xiaomi 17 will launch in global markets with Qualcomm's flagship octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is the same as its Chinese version. The SoC is said to feature two performance cores with a peak clock speed of 4.61GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 3.63GHz frequency.

It scored 559 points, 555, and 1,261 points in single precision, half precision, and quantised AI performance. The Xiaomi 17 is said to launch in select global markets in January 2026. Meanwhile, it will reportedly be unveiled in India in either January or February next year. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

If this is true, then the China-based tech firm might launch the standard Xiaomi 17 in India slightly earlier than previously expected. Recently, a report indicated that the Xiaomi 17 will would arrive in India by March 2026, along with the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

As previously mentioned, the Xiaomi 17 debuted in China on September 25 at a starting price of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. To recap, the Chinese version of the phone is equipped with a 6.3-inch 1.5K (2,656x1,220 pixels) OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 3,500 nits peak brightness.

It is currently on sale in China with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It also features 50-megapixel primary, 50-megapixel telephoto, and 50-megapixel ultrawide cameras on the back.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
How to Get the Most Out of Adobe Acrobat's Free Online PDF Editor

