Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy XCover 7 Pro alongside the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro in select global markets. Both devices carry the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and offer MIL-STD-810H durability. They have IP68-rated dust and water-resistant builds and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ display protection as well. The Galaxy XCover 7 Pro and Tab Active 5 Pro run on Android 15 with One UI 7 skin on top and are equipped with AI-backed features. Both devices support 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro, Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro Price

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro price is set at GBP 559 (roughly Rs. 63,300) for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the price for the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro starts at GBP 769 (roughly Rs. 87,100) for the same RAM and storage configuration, the company confirmed in a press release. The sale details have not yet been revealed.

Both the smartphone and the tablet will be available for purchase in select global markets by the end of April. The company has yet to confirm the India launch of either device.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro Features

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) TFT LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It gets Vision Booster, Wet Touch and Glove Mode support as well as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 2TB via a microSD card. It ships with Android 15-based One UI 7.

For optics, the Galaxy XCover 7 Pro gets a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. It features a 13-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The handset offers a MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification and an IP68 dust and water-resistant rating. It has a customisable Top Key and XCover Key as well.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro is backed by a 4,350mAh replaceable battery. It has Dolby Atmos-backed stereo speakers as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and Pogo Pin for charging. The handset measures 168.6 x 79.9 x 10.2mm in size and weighs 240g.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro Features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro sports a 10.1-inch WUXGA (1,200x1,920 pixels) TFT LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits brightness, a 16:10 aspect ratio, Vision Booster support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The tablet shares similar chipset and operating system features as the Galaxy XCover 7 Pro. It supports up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro has a 12-megapixel wide-angle rear camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture alongside an LED flash unit and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. The tablet has a similar MIL-STD-810H certification and IP68 rating as the Galaxy XCover 7 Pro handset. It arrives with an IP68-rated S Pen as well and has a customisable Active Key.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro packs a 10,100mAh replaceable battery with support for Dual Hot-Swap battery technology, which allows users to swap out batteries without powering down the tablet. It can run on direct power source, without a battery as well. Connectivity and security options are similar to the Galaxy XCover 7 Pro. The tablet carries dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It measures 170.2 x 242.9 x 10.2mm in size. The Wi-Fi-only variant weighs 680g, while the 5G version weighs 683g.