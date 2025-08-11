Technology News
English Edition

Apple's MacBook Pro With M6 Chip, OLED Display Could Launch by Early 2027: Mark Gurman

Apple is reportedly expected to secure the displays for its first OLED MacBook model from Samsung.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 August 2025 15:09 IST
Apple's MacBook Pro With M6 Chip, OLED Display Could Launch by Early 2027: Mark Gurman

The updated Apple MacBook Air models could launch in early 2026

Highlights
  • Apple MacBook Pro model could get Samsung’s OLED panels
  • Apple MacBook Pro with an M5 chip might launch in early 2026
  • The company is yet to confirm the launch of the MacBook Pro models
Advertisement

Apple's MacBook Pro with an M6 chip and an OLED display will be unveiled in either late 2026 or early 2027, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. If this claim is accurate, it would be the first laptop from the Cupertino tech giant that would sport an OLED panel, instead of its existing mini-LED technology used on its flagship MacBook Pro models. This is in line with a recent report, which suggested a late 2026 launch for the laptop. The company is reportedly planning to source the OLED panels from Samsung.

Apple MacBook Pro With M6 Chip Launch (Expected)

In his latest newsletter, Gurman states that an Apple MacBook Pro model with an OLED screen will “arrive” between the end of 2026 and early 2027. The rumoured Apple laptop will be powered by the tech giant's proprietary M6 chip. He added that an OLED panel would “represent enough of a change” that would help a user to upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M6 chip and an OLED screen.

Additionally, the journalist also revealed that a MacBook model with an M5 chip would be unveiled in early 2025, which would come in the same form factor as the 2021 MacBook Pro model. Hence, users who were expecting major changes with the next MacBook Pro model might be disappointed.

While MacBook sales continue to grow, users are not upgrading their current systems as frequently as Apple's hardware continues to improve and offer better longevity. The arrival of the Apple MacBook Pro variant with an OLED display could enthuse Apple fanboys enough to upgrade their laptop.

This comes days after a report revealed that Samsung Display will supply the OLED displays to the Cupertino-based tech giant for its Apple MacBook Pro with an M6 chip. The report had suggested that Apple could launch its first laptop with an OLED display in late 2026, similar to the launch timeline suggested by Gurman.

Samsung has reportedly been investing “heavily” in the development of the Gen 8.6 OLED panels, which could be the reason Apple decided to choose the South Korean tech giant as its supplier.

Apple is expected to launch a range of new products next year. The company will reportedly unveil an entry-level iPad and iPad Air models, along with a MacBook Pro model with the M5 chip. It is also expected to upgrade its MacBook Air lineup in early 2026 with the 13-inch and 15-inch screen options.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple MacBook Pro M6, Apple MacBook Pro M6 launch, Apple MacBook Pro M5 launch, Apple MacBook Pro M5, Samsung Display, OLED Display
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Launched in India With Up to 54 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Specifications
Apple's MacBook Pro With M6 Chip, OLED Display Could Launch by Early 2027: Mark Gurman
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Teased Again as iQOO Prepares to Launch Its Next Flagship Phone
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Launched in India With Built-In Fan, 7,000mAh Battery
  3. These iPhone 17 Models Could Be More Expensive Than Last Year's Models
  4. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Launched in India With This Price Tag
  5. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Listed on Google Play Console, Might Debut Soon
  6. Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Will Start on This Date
  7. Sony WF-C710N Review: Best Noise Cancellation Deal from Sony
  8. Man Ends up in the Hospital After Seeking Health Advice from ChatGPT
  9. Redmi Pad 2 Review: The Budget Tablet Done Right
  10. Realme P4 Series To Launch in India On This Date; Price Range Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Smartphone Shipments in India Grew 7.3 Percent YoY in Q2 2025; Vivo Retains Top Spot
  2. Microsoft Faces Lawsuit Over Decision to End Windows 10 Support
  3. Oppo Find X9 Ultra to Feature Bigger Dual-Cell Battery Than Find X8 Ultra, Tipster Claims
  4. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console Ahead of Debut
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Live Image Surfaces on Safety Korea Database in Sign of Imminent Launch
  6. ChatGPT’s Health Advice Sends 60-Year-Old Man to the Hospital, Raises Questions on Its Reliability
  7. iPhone 17 Series to Debut at Higher Prices Than iPhone 16 Lineup, Analyst Says
  8. iPhone 17 Series Screen Protector Leak Hints at Display Sizes; iPhone 17 Air Could Surpass Pro Model in Size
  9. Gemini Live Integration With Google Calendar, Maps and Tasks App Finally Rolling Out
  10. Honor X7c 5G India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Debut With 50-Megapixel Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »