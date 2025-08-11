Apple's MacBook Pro with an M6 chip and an OLED display will be unveiled in either late 2026 or early 2027, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. If this claim is accurate, it would be the first laptop from the Cupertino tech giant that would sport an OLED panel, instead of its existing mini-LED technology used on its flagship MacBook Pro models. This is in line with a recent report, which suggested a late 2026 launch for the laptop. The company is reportedly planning to source the OLED panels from Samsung.

Apple MacBook Pro With M6 Chip Launch (Expected)

In his latest newsletter, Gurman states that an Apple MacBook Pro model with an OLED screen will “arrive” between the end of 2026 and early 2027. The rumoured Apple laptop will be powered by the tech giant's proprietary M6 chip. He added that an OLED panel would “represent enough of a change” that would help a user to upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M6 chip and an OLED screen.

Additionally, the journalist also revealed that a MacBook model with an M5 chip would be unveiled in early 2025, which would come in the same form factor as the 2021 MacBook Pro model. Hence, users who were expecting major changes with the next MacBook Pro model might be disappointed.

While MacBook sales continue to grow, users are not upgrading their current systems as frequently as Apple's hardware continues to improve and offer better longevity. The arrival of the Apple MacBook Pro variant with an OLED display could enthuse Apple fanboys enough to upgrade their laptop.

This comes days after a report revealed that Samsung Display will supply the OLED displays to the Cupertino-based tech giant for its Apple MacBook Pro with an M6 chip. The report had suggested that Apple could launch its first laptop with an OLED display in late 2026, similar to the launch timeline suggested by Gurman.

Samsung has reportedly been investing “heavily” in the development of the Gen 8.6 OLED panels, which could be the reason Apple decided to choose the South Korean tech giant as its supplier.

Apple is expected to launch a range of new products next year. The company will reportedly unveil an entry-level iPad and iPad Air models, along with a MacBook Pro model with the M5 chip. It is also expected to upgrade its MacBook Air lineup in early 2026 with the 13-inch and 15-inch screen options.