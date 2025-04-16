With One UI 7's rollout commencing globally, Samsung is already said to be working on One UI 8. Although its launch remains some time away, the Android 16-based operating system (OS) has now surfaced in a leak which also showcases its early design and possible features. As per a report, Samsung appears to have made minor visual changes to apps such as file manager and Gallery. The company may also bring an AI feature which debuted with the flagship Galaxy S25 series to older models.

One UI 8 Leaks

In a report, SmartPrix shared an exclusive look of the purported One UI 8 OS installed on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The overall appearance of the OS appears to be similar to One UI 7, the company's current latest firmware. This potentially means that most of the design changes that Samsung wanted to introduce to its mobile OS have already been rolled out with One UI 7.

While the core identity remains the same, the only noticeable tweaks have been made to the file manager and Gallery apps. The former's Categories tab is refreshed with a translucent background to make it more visually appealing.

A similar design change is said to have been made to the Gallery app too, which now lists media categories such as videos, favourites, recent, locations, and shared albums on a translucent background. However, the leaked One UI 8 appears to be an early build, and the company could decide to make more changes or alter the existing ones in future iterations of the OS.

The One UI 8 update running on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the build number F956BXXU2CYD7 is claimed to bring a feature which was previously exclusive to the flagship Galaxy S25 series — Now Brief. The feature leverages Galaxy AI to offer overviews of the user's device usage and activities across the day, and presents them in a card-styled interface. It can display health and activity metrics too, when paired with a Galaxy Watch or the Galaxy Ring.

The report suggests that this feature has been made available on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with One UI 8 and could make its way to other older Galaxy models too.