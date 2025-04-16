Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung One UI 8 Leaked Build Suggests Early Design Changes; Now Brief May Come to Older Galaxy Phones

Samsung One UI 8 Leaked Build Suggests Early Design Changes; Now Brief May Come to Older Galaxy Phones

The OS was spotted running on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 April 2025 12:14 IST
Samsung One UI 8 Leaked Build Suggests Early Design Changes; Now Brief May Come to Older Galaxy Phones

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 8 is expected to debut with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • One UI 8 is reported to surface with the build number F956BXXU2CYD7
  • The OS could bring subtle visual tweaks to file manager and Gallery apps
  • Galaxy AI-powered Now Brief may make its way to older Galaxy models
Advertisement

With One UI 7's rollout commencing globally, Samsung is already said to be working on One UI 8. Although its launch remains some time away, the Android 16-based operating system (OS) has now surfaced in a leak which also showcases its early design and possible features. As per a report, Samsung appears to have made minor visual changes to apps such as file manager and Gallery. The company may also bring an AI feature which debuted with the flagship Galaxy S25 series to older models.

One UI 8 Leaks

In a report, SmartPrix shared an exclusive look of the purported One UI 8 OS installed on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The overall appearance of the OS appears to be similar to One UI 7, the company's current latest firmware. This potentially means that most of the design changes that Samsung wanted to introduce to its mobile OS have already been rolled out with One UI 7.

While the core identity remains the same, the only noticeable tweaks have been made to the file manager and Gallery apps. The former's Categories tab is refreshed with a translucent background to make it more visually appealing.

A similar design change is said to have been made to the Gallery app too, which now lists media categories such as videos, favourites, recent, locations, and shared albums on a translucent background. However, the leaked One UI 8 appears to be an early build, and the company could decide to make more changes or alter the existing ones in future iterations of the OS.

The One UI 8 update running on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the build number F956BXXU2CYD7 is claimed to bring a feature which was previously exclusive to the flagship Galaxy S25 series — Now Brief. The feature leverages Galaxy AI to offer overviews of the user's device usage and activities across the day, and presents them in a card-styled interface. It can display health and activity metrics too, when paired with a Galaxy Watch or the Galaxy Ring.

The report suggests that this feature has been made available on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with One UI 8 and could make its way to other older Galaxy models too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: One UI 8, Samsung, One UI 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI Reportedly Working on an AI-Powered Social Media Platform
Apple's Foldable iPhone on Track to Launch in 2026, Samsung Display to Be Sole Supplier: Report

Related Stories

Samsung One UI 8 Leaked Build Suggests Early Design Changes; Now Brief May Come to Older Galaxy Phones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Acer Super ZX, Acer Super ZX Pro Debut in India: See Price, Availability
  2. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. OpenAI Could Soon Enter the Social Media Space to Take on Meta and X
  4. OnePlus 13T Set to Launch on This Date; Colours, Display Details Revealed
  5. Apple's Foldable iPhone Might Launch in 2026 as Samsung Solves Crease Issue
  6. Honor Power With a Massive 8,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked
  8. Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  9. Earth's Oceans May Turn Green Again Due to Climate Change
#Latest Stories
  1. Ancient Amber Bear Figurine from Poland Linked to Stone Age Beliefs
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Around $83,300, Most Altcoins Register Dips  
  3. SpaceX to Launch NASA’s Resupply Mission to the International Space Station This Month
  4. Samsung One UI 8 Leaked Build Suggests Early Design Changes; Now Brief May Come to Older Galaxy Phones
  5. Apple's Foldable iPhone on Track to Launch in 2026, Samsung Display to Be Sole Supplier: Report
  6. OpenAI Reportedly Working on an AI-Powered Social Media Platform
  7. Honor Power With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. iOS 18.5 Public Beta 1 for iPhone With Changes to Mail App and AppleCare Page Rolls Out
  9. CMF Buds 2 Full Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch; to Offer Hybrid ANC, ChatGPT Support
  10. Solar Storm Possibility Rises After NOAA Predicts Double CME Strike on Earth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »