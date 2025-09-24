Samsung announced on Wednesday the rollout schedule for One UI 8 for the Galaxy S-Series, Galaxy A-Series, Galaxy tablets, and other Galaxy devices in India. The Android 16-based firmware was first introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July and has recently begun rolling out to other models. The company expanded One UI 8 to the Galaxy S25 series in India last week, while the recently launched Galaxy S25 FE ships with the Android 16-based firmware.

Samsung's One UI 8 Rollout Schedule for India

Samsung shared details about the One UI 8 series for Galaxy devices in India in a post on the Samsung Members app. As per the South Korean tech conglomerate, One UI 8 will be released for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy A35, Galaxy A55, Galaxy Tab S10 series, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and select other models in October.

The complete update schedule for One UI 8 for October 2025 is as follows:

Series Devices Galaxy A Series Galaxy A06, Galaxy A06 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A16 5G, Galaxy A26 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A73 5G Galaxy S Series Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE Galaxy Z Series Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Galaxy F Series Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy F07, Galaxy F15 5G, Galaxy F16 5G, Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy F34 5G, Galaxy F36 5G, Galaxy F54 5G, Galaxy F55 5G, Galaxy F56 5G Galaxy M Series Galaxy M06 5G, Galaxy M07, Galaxy M15 5G, Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M34 5G, Galaxy M35 5G, Galaxy M36 5G, Galaxy M55s 5G, Galaxy M56 5G Other Devices Galaxy XCover7 Galaxy Tablets Galaxy Tab A11, Galaxy Tab Active5 5G, Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 5G, Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 5G, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 5G, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 5G, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G

In November, the update will reach the Galaxy A25, Galaxy F05, Galaxy M05, Galaxy A53, Galaxy Tab A9 series, and the recently launched Galaxy Tab A11.

The complete update schedule for One UI 8 for November 2025 is as follows:

Series Devices Galaxy A Series Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Galaxy F Series Galaxy F05 Galaxy M Series Galaxy M05, Galaxy M53 5G Tablets Galaxy Tab A11, Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+, Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G, Galaxy Tab S10+

As per the company, the update schedule and the eligibility of models will depend on any issues encountered during the ongoing review period. It may be halted for a while if a problem is discovered, until the emergency fix is issued. Galaxy users will be notified through the Samsung Members app about any change in the One UI 8 release schedule.

Interested users can check for the update by navigating to Settings > Software Update> Download and Install. They are advised to install the update while connected to a reliable Wi-Fi network and charge the handset during the process.