Honor Power was launched in China on Tuesday. The new Honor smartphone carries a massive 8,000mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging. The Honor Power is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and packs up to 12GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB of storage. It boasts a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The Honor Power ships with the company's self-developed C1+ communication chip for offering stable communication in weak network environments. The phone's top memory variant supports Beidou's two-way satellite text messaging.

Honor Power Price

The price of Honor Power starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants are priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000), respectively. It is available in Desert Gold, Phantom Night Black, and Snow White colour options and is currently up for purchase in China.

Honor Power Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Power runs on MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K(1,224x2,700 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. The Oasis eye protection gaming screen is touted to deliver 3840Hz PWM dimming and up to 4,000nits peak brightness. The phone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For optics, the Honor Power has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.95 aperture and OIS support and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Honor Power include Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, IR sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The phone also gets Honor's Taichi shock-absorbing structure 2.0 that is claimed to protect it from drops.

The Honor Power is advertised to have a 360-degree waterproof build. Honor states that the handset can be immersed in water, soaked in water, and washed. It has an AI rain touch feature for responding to touch input with full accuracy, even in the rain. It is equipped with Honor's self-developed C1+ communication chip for providing stable communication in weak network environments such as garages, elevators, and buildings. The top-end variant of the phone with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage supports Beidou's satellite SMS system.

Honor has packed an 8,000mAh battery on the Honor Power with support for 66W fast charging. The battery has six-year durability, and is claimed to deliver up to 25 hours of video-watching time on a single charge. A 2 percent battery is said to provide up to 16.5 hours of standby time. The phone measures 163x76.7x7.98mm and weighs around 209 grams.