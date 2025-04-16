Technology News
English Edition

Honor Power With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Power has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 April 2025 11:20 IST
Honor Power With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Power has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Honor Power runs on MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15
  • It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • Honor Power has two-way Beidou satellite text messaging feature
Advertisement

Honor Power was launched in China on Tuesday. The new Honor smartphone carries a massive 8,000mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging. The Honor Power is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and packs up to 12GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB of storage. It boasts a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The Honor Power ships with the company's self-developed C1+ communication chip for offering stable communication in weak network environments. The phone's top memory variant supports Beidou's two-way satellite text messaging.

Honor Power Price

The price of Honor Power starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants are priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000), respectively. It is available in Desert Gold, Phantom Night Black, and Snow White colour options and is currently up for purchase in China.

Honor Power Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Power runs on MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K(1,224x2,700 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. The Oasis eye protection gaming screen is touted to deliver 3840Hz PWM dimming and up to 4,000nits peak brightness. The phone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For optics, the Honor Power has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.95 aperture and OIS support and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Honor Power include Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, IR sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The phone also gets Honor's Taichi shock-absorbing structure 2.0 that is claimed to protect it from drops. 

The Honor Power is advertised to have a 360-degree waterproof build. Honor states that the handset can be immersed in water, soaked in water, and washed. It has an AI rain touch feature for responding to touch input with full accuracy, even in the rain. It is equipped with Honor's self-developed C1+ communication chip for providing stable communication in weak network environments such as garages, elevators, and buildings. The top-end variant of the phone with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage supports Beidou's satellite SMS system.

Honor has packed an 8,000mAh battery on the Honor Power with support for 66W fast charging. The battery has six-year durability, and is claimed to deliver up to 25 hours of video-watching time on a single charge. A 2 percent battery is said to provide up to 16.5 hours of standby time. The phone measures 163x76.7x7.98mm and weighs around 209 grams.

Honor Power

Honor Power

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2700 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Power, Honor Power Price, Honor Power Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iOS 18.5 Public Beta 1 for iPhone With Changes to Mail App and AppleCare Page Rolls Out
OpenAI Reportedly Working on an AI-Powered Social Media Platform

Related Stories

Honor Power With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OpenAI Could Soon Enter the Social Media Space to Take on Meta and X
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Details Teased Ahead of April 21 Launch
  3. CMF Buds 2 Full Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  4. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  5. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.5 Public Beta 1 Update With These Changes
  6. HP Omen Max 16 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Graphics Launched in India
  7. Honor Power With a Massive 8,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. CMF Phone 2 Pro Chipset Details Revealed Ahead of April 28 Launch
  2. Polygon to Shift Focus to Stablecoins Amid Rising Institutional Interest
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Leaked Renders Suggest Rear Panel Design and Camera Layout
  4. Infinix Note 40 Series Confirmed to Get Android 15-Based XOS 15 Update in This Quarter
  5. Anthropic Is Reportedly Working on a Voice Mode Feature for Claude
  6. Android Smartphones Get Auto-Restart Security Feature With Latest Google Play Services Update
  7. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Capabilities Teased; Confirmed to Pack Sony LYT-818 Sensors
  8. Scientists Develop Self-Healing Stretchable Lithium Batteries With Enhanced Durability
  9. Baldur's Gate 3 Final Patch Brings Cross Play, Photo Mode and More as Larian Moves on to Next Project
  10. Google Is Rolling Out Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model to Gemini Advanced Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »