Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 Start Receiving One UI 8 Update in South Korea

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 Start Receiving One UI 8 Update in South Korea

Samsung will offer One UI 8 as a free over-the-air (OTA) update on eligible devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 September 2025 16:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 Start Receiving One UI 8 Update in South Korea

One UI 8 was released out-of-the-box with Galaxy Z Fold 7 (pictured) and Galaxy Z Flip 7

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 are receiving the update
  • One UI 8 includes September 2025 security patch for supported models
  • Users can install the OTA update via Settings > Software Update option
Advertisement

Samsung has begun rolling out the stable version of its Android 16-based firmware in select markets. As per a tipster, users in South Korea are said to be receiving the latest One UI 8 update on the Galaxy S24 series, as well as the tech conglomerate's sixth-generation foldables. The latest OS update, which was introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July, was also released for the Galaxy S25 series last week.

One UI 8 Update for Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

According to tipster Tarun Vats' post on X (formerly Twitter), the One UI 8 update is now available for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in South Korea. It is said to come with one of the following build numbers, depending on the handset:

  1. G990EXXUHHYH2
  2. G990EOLMHHYH2
  3. G990EXXUHHYH2

Meanwhile, Samsung has also announced the rollout of the stable Android 16-based update for Galaxy S24 series users in the same market. There are posts on Samsung's South Korea Community Forum that confirm One UI 8's rollout. It is also said to carry the latest security patch for September 2025.

For the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, users will notice any one of the following build numbers:

  1. S928NKSU4CYI7
  2. S926NKSU9CYI7
  3. S921NKSU9CYI7

This development builds upon the rollout of the One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S25 series. It was introduced earlier this month in South Korea and has since been expanded to other markets, including India. At the time, Samsung confirmed that it would be available on the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy S24 FE "later this year".

As per the tech giant, One UI 8 carries improvements related to artificial intelligence (AI) for maximising everyday usage. It is claimed to target three key elements — multimodal functionality, optimisation for instrument form factors, and personalised pre-suggestions.

How to Download One UI 8 Update

One UI 8 will be offered as a free over-the-air (OTA) update on eligible devices. Once available, users will receive a notification informing them about its availability. They can also manually check for the update by navigating to Settings > Software Update.

Tap on Download and Install and agree to the terms and conditions to install One UI 8 on your Galaxy device. Since the update is rolling out in South Korea, the Android 16-based firmware is also expected to arrive in other international markets soon.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Cover Display 3.40-inch
Cover Resolution 720x748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 6.30-inch
Cover Resolution 968x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: One UI 8, One UI 8 Update, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung, Android 16
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Sale 2025: Gaming Laptops Available With Up to Rs. 50,000 Discount

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 Start Receiving One UI 8 Update in South Korea
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Best 5G Smartphones You Can't Miss
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Will Launch in China on This Date
  3. Amazon Great Sale 2025 Live Updates: Deals on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and More
  4. Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max Will Launch in China on This Date
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Sale: Deals on iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 14
  6. Xiaomi;s HyperOS 3 Update Schedule Revealed: These Phones Will Get It First
  7. iQOO 15 Design Revealed; Could Come in These New Colourways
  8. OnePlus 15 Will Come With ColorOS 16 in China
  9. Amazon Sale 2025: Gaming Laptops Available With Up to Rs. 50,000 Discount
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Best Deals Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 Start Receiving One UI 8 Update in South Korea
  3. Lenovo Cancels Some Pre-Orders of Lenovo Legion Go 2, Says Demand 'Substantially Exceeded' Projections
  4. iQOO 15 Design, New Colourways Revealed Ahead of October Launch
  5. Oppo Find X9 Launch Date Announced, Global Debut Teased; Will Feature Dimensity 9500 Chipset, Up to 7,500mAh Battery
  6. OpenAI, Jony Ive Reportedly Developing AI Speakers and Smart Glasses on the Back of Apple’s Supply Chain
  7. HyperOS 3 Update Release Timeline Revealed; Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Redmi K80 Pro Among First Phones to Get Updates
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Launched; Will Debut on Oppo Find X9 Series, Vivo X300 Lineup
  9. Perplexity’s Comet Browser Launched in India on Desktop, Available for Pre-Register on Android
  10. Microsoft Raises Prices of Xbox Series S/X Consoles in the US Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »