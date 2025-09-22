Samsung has begun rolling out the stable version of its Android 16-based firmware in select markets. As per a tipster, users in South Korea are said to be receiving the latest One UI 8 update on the Galaxy S24 series, as well as the tech conglomerate's sixth-generation foldables. The latest OS update, which was introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July, was also released for the Galaxy S25 series last week.

According to tipster Tarun Vats' post on X (formerly Twitter), the One UI 8 update is now available for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in South Korea. It is said to come with one of the following build numbers, depending on the handset:

G990EXXUHHYH2 G990EOLMHHYH2 G990EXXUHHYH2

Meanwhile, Samsung has also announced the rollout of the stable Android 16-based update for Galaxy S24 series users in the same market. There are posts on Samsung's South Korea Community Forum that confirm One UI 8's rollout. It is also said to carry the latest security patch for September 2025.

For the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, users will notice any one of the following build numbers:

S928NKSU4CYI7 S926NKSU9CYI7 S921NKSU9CYI7

This development builds upon the rollout of the One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S25 series. It was introduced earlier this month in South Korea and has since been expanded to other markets, including India. At the time, Samsung confirmed that it would be available on the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy S24 FE "later this year".

As per the tech giant, One UI 8 carries improvements related to artificial intelligence (AI) for maximising everyday usage. It is claimed to target three key elements — multimodal functionality, optimisation for instrument form factors, and personalised pre-suggestions.

How to Download One UI 8 Update

One UI 8 will be offered as a free over-the-air (OTA) update on eligible devices. Once available, users will receive a notification informing them about its availability. They can also manually check for the update by navigating to Settings > Software Update.

Tap on Download and Install and agree to the terms and conditions to install One UI 8 on your Galaxy device. Since the update is rolling out in South Korea, the Android 16-based firmware is also expected to arrive in other international markets soon.