Samsung Galaxy F36, Galaxy M36 Said to Be Receiving Android 16-Based One UI 8 Update in India

One UI 8 was first introduced with Samsung's seventh generation foldables in July.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 October 2025 09:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy F36, Galaxy M36 Said to Be Receiving Android 16-Based One UI 8 Update in India

The Samsung Galaxy M36 (pictured) ships with Android 15-based One UI 7.0

Highlights
  • One UI 8 is Samsung's Android 16-based firmware update
  • It is said to be rolling out for Galaxy F36 and Galaxy M36 in India
  • The update also bundles the September 2025 security patch
Following the recent announcement of the One UI 8 release schedule for Galaxy devices in India, the company has begun rolling out the Android 16-based firmware update. According to claims on social media, the Samsung Galaxy F36 has become the latest handset from the South Korean tech conglomerate to receive the update. Samsung users report that the update is now also available for its identical sibling, the Galaxy M36.

One UI 8 Update for Samsung Galaxy F36, Galaxy M36

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), user Mohammed Khatri said that One UI 8 is now available for the Galaxy F36 and Galaxy M36 in India. The Android 16-based update is said to be approximately 2344.43MB in size and come with one of the following build numbers, depending on the handset:

  1. E366BXXU2BYI4
  2. E366BODM2BYI4
  3. E366BXXU2BYI3

As per the post, One Ui 8 for the Galaxy F36 and Galaxy M36 also bundles the latest security patch for September 2025.

Meanwhile, users on Samsung's Community Forum in India corroborated the update's rollout for the Galaxy M36. It is approximately 2359.37MB in size. With the update, Samsung says, “Get a fresh look for your Galaxy”.

Here's what the complete changelog states:

One UI 8 and Android 16 introduce a sleek, intuitive design with vibrant colours, refined widgets, and optimised layouts. Discover new ways to connect, create, and protect your data while enjoying a smoother, more personalised experience.

How to Download One UI 8 Update

One UI 8 is offered as a free over-the-air (OTA) update on eligible devices. Once available, users will receive a notification informing them about its availability. They can also manually check for the update by navigating to Settings > Software Update.

Tap on Download and Install and agree to the terms and conditions to install One UI 8 on your Galaxy device. Software updates are usually rolled out in a phased manner. Thus, those who do not see the latest update on their Galaxy device right away can again check for One UI 8 in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 120Hz SuperAMOLED panel
  • Smooth software operation
  • 6 years of software updates
  • Runs cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Average daylight and poor low-light cameras
  • Design is a smudge magnet
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life barely lasts a day
  • No charger in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

Further reading: One UI 8, Samsung Galaxy F36, Samsung Galaxy M36, Android 16, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Honor Magic 8 Pro Allegedly Leaked in White Colourway Ahead of Launch in China

