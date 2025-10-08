Following the recent announcement of the One UI 8 release schedule for Galaxy devices in India, the company has begun rolling out the Android 16-based firmware update. According to claims on social media, the Samsung Galaxy F36 has become the latest handset from the South Korean tech conglomerate to receive the update. Samsung users report that the update is now also available for its identical sibling, the Galaxy M36.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), user Mohammed Khatri said that One UI 8 is now available for the Galaxy F36 and Galaxy M36 in India. The Android 16-based update is said to be approximately 2344.43MB in size and come with one of the following build numbers, depending on the handset:

E366BXXU2BYI4 E366BODM2BYI4 E366BXXU2BYI3

Breaking‼️



One UI 8 for Galaxy M36 5G & F36 5G Released in India❗️🇮🇳



💡 Version: E366BXXU2BYI4/E366BODM2BYI4/E366BXXU2BYI3



✨️ Size: 2344.43 MB

🔐 Security Patch Level: 1 September, 2025#OneUI8 #Samsung pic.twitter.com/U2WlWctfsg — Mohammed Khatri (@Mohammed_K_2010) October 7, 2025

As per the post, One Ui 8 for the Galaxy F36 and Galaxy M36 also bundles the latest security patch for September 2025.

Meanwhile, users on Samsung's Community Forum in India corroborated the update's rollout for the Galaxy M36. It is approximately 2359.37MB in size. With the update, Samsung says, “Get a fresh look for your Galaxy”.

Here's what the complete changelog states:

One UI 8 and Android 16 introduce a sleek, intuitive design with vibrant colours, refined widgets, and optimised layouts. Discover new ways to connect, create, and protect your data while enjoying a smoother, more personalised experience.

How to Download One UI 8 Update

One UI 8 is offered as a free over-the-air (OTA) update on eligible devices. Once available, users will receive a notification informing them about its availability. They can also manually check for the update by navigating to Settings > Software Update.

Tap on Download and Install and agree to the terms and conditions to install One UI 8 on your Galaxy device. Software updates are usually rolled out in a phased manner. Thus, those who do not see the latest update on their Galaxy device right away can again check for One UI 8 in the coming days.