Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is currently live for all Prime members in India. The sale begins for non-prime users at midnight tonight. Electronic items are among some of the most popular products that are being offered at discounted rates during the sale. From large appliances like air conditioners, washing machines and smart televisions, to personal gadgets like smartwatches, tablets and smartphones are available at discounted prices. Here we have compiled a list of the best deals you can get on OnePlus smartphones.

Customers should note that they can avail of additional benefits over the discounted prices. SBI Debit and Credit card users can avail of an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 29,750 on a purchase. Buyers may also be eligible to get bumper rewards worth Rs. 10,000 and avail of no-cost EMI options on certain payment methods. Users opting to make their purchase via an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can get up to 5 percent cashback. All these offers are subject to terms and conditions. The sale prices listed below are inclusive of some bank offers and coupon discounts.



During the Amazon sale, some OnePlus smartphones are being offered with free OnePlus accessories as well. For instance, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, priced at Rs. 1,49,999, can be purchased at Rs. 1,29,999, inclusive of bank offers. Customers can get a free OnePlus Watch 2 worth Rs. 20,999 with the foldable smartphone. The OnePlus 12 5G and the Nord CE 4 5G handsets come with free OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and Nord Buds 2R, respectively.

Best OnePlus Phone Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024:

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.