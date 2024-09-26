Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on OnePlus Phones

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale started for Prime users on September 26 at midnight.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 September 2024 15:22 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on OnePlus Phones

OnePlus Open Apex Edition (pictured) was launched in India in August

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is live for Amazon Prime members
  • The sale will start for all users on September 27
  • Customers can avail of additional bank offers over sale discounts
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is currently live for all Prime members in India. The sale begins for non-prime users at midnight tonight. Electronic items are among some of the most popular products that are being offered at discounted rates during the sale. From large appliances like air conditioners, washing machines and smart televisions, to personal gadgets like smartwatches, tablets and smartphones are available at discounted prices. Here we have compiled a list of the best deals you can get on OnePlus smartphones.

Customers should note that they can avail of additional benefits over the discounted prices. SBI Debit and Credit card users can avail of an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 29,750 on a purchase. Buyers may also be eligible to get bumper rewards worth Rs. 10,000 and avail of no-cost EMI options on certain payment methods. Users opting to make their purchase via an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can get up to 5 percent cashback. All these offers are subject to terms and conditions. The sale prices listed below are inclusive of some bank offers and coupon discounts.
amazon Sale oneplus phone offers inline amazon

During the Amazon sale, some OnePlus smartphones are being offered with free OnePlus accessories as well. For instance, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, priced at Rs. 1,49,999, can be purchased at Rs. 1,29,999, inclusive of bank offers. Customers can get a free OnePlus Watch 2 worth Rs. 20,999 with the foldable smartphone. The OnePlus 12 5G and the Nord CE 4 5G handsets come with free OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and Nord Buds 2R, respectively.

Best OnePlus Phone Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024:

Product Name Launch Price Effective Sale Price
Oneplus Open Apex Edition (16GB, 1TB) Rs. 1,49,999 Rs. 1,29,999
OnePlus 12 (12GB, 256GB) Rs. 64,999 Rs. 55,999
OnePlus 12R (8GB, 256GB) Rs. 37,999 Rs. 34,999
OnePlus 11R (8GB, 128GB) Rs. 28,999 Rs. 26,749
OnePlus Nord 4 (8GB, 128GB) Rs. 29,999 Rs. 25,999
Oneplus Nord CE 4 (8GB, 128GB) Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,999
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite (8GB, 128GB) Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,999
OnePlus Nord CE 3 (8GB, 128GB) Rs. 16,999 Rs. 15,749
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-level performance
  • Superfast 100W charging
  • Good main rear camera
  • Bad
  • Overall average camera setup
  • No eSIM
Read detailed OnePlus 12R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Very good battery life, 100W charging
  • Lag-free performance
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Capable main camera
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Underwhelming secondary cameras
Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance in most scenarios
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Brisk charging, long battery life
  • Four years of Android OS updates
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Bad
  • Preloaded (uninstallable) third-party apps, automatic app downloads
  • Lower CPU performance in benchmark tests
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 4 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon, OnePlus
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
