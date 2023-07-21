OnePlus 12R 5G, according to a recent report, is expected to launch in China in January next year. It is likely to succeed the OnePlus 11R which was released in February that is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC and a 5,000mAh battery along with 100W SuperVOOC S flash fast charging support. The OnePlus 12R will reportedly feature an octa-core 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,500mAh battery with the same 100W fast charging support.

OnePlus 12R 5G specifications, features (expected)

A MySmartPrice report citing tipster Onleaks shows the design renders of the purported OnePlus 12R 5G in a series of images. The phone is seen in a white colour variant with a slightly curved display like its preceding model. It is seen sporting slim side bezels and a slightly thicker chin, which still appears thinner than most other models in the segment. There is a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display, to house the selfie camera.

OnePlus 12R design render

Photo Credit: Onleaks/ MySmartPrice

Carrying forward the design elements of the OnePlus 11R, the leaked OnePlus 12R design renders show the triple rear camera units alongside the LED flash unit placed inside a circular module on the upper left corner of the back panel. The right edge of the handset is seen with the alert slider and a power button, while the volume rocker is placed on the left. The bottom edge also shows a USB Type-C port, a microphone slot and the speaker grille.

The phone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,240 x 2,772 pixels) 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is likely to run Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out-of-the-box. It will reportedly be powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno 740 GPU, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB inbuilt storage.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the OnePlus 12R is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 32-megapixel sensor with a 2x optical zoom enabled telephoto lens. The front camera is likely to have a 16-megapixel sensor.

It has been tipped to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. For security, it is expected to include an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is also likely to support 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, and NFC connectivity.

The current-generation OnePlus 11R is available in Sonic Black and Galactic Silver colour options in India. The base 8GB + 256GB variant of the handset is priced in India at Rs. 39,999 and the 16GB + 256GB is listed at Rs. 44,999. It is available for purchase through the official OnePlus website, Amazon and retail stores across the country.

