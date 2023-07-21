Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 12R 5G Launch Timeline, Design Renders and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch: Details

OnePlus 12R 5G Launch Timeline, Design Renders and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch: Details

OnePlus 12R 5G is expected to be powered by an octa-core 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 July 2023 12:52 IST
OnePlus 12R 5G Launch Timeline, Design Renders and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch: Details

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12R is expected to launch in China in January 2024

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12R is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ 1.5K OLED display
  • The phone is expected to run Android 14-based OxygenOS 14
  • OnePlus 12R could pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging

OnePlus 12R 5G, according to a recent report, is expected to launch in China in January next year. It is likely to succeed the OnePlus 11R which was released in February that is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC and a 5,000mAh battery along with 100W SuperVOOC S flash fast charging support. The OnePlus 12R will reportedly feature an octa-core 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,500mAh battery with the same 100W fast charging support. 

OnePlus 12R 5G specifications, features (expected)

A MySmartPrice report citing tipster Onleaks shows the design renders of the purported OnePlus 12R 5G in a series of images. The phone is seen in a white colour variant with a slightly curved display like its preceding model. It is seen sporting slim side bezels and a slightly thicker chin, which still appears thinner than most other models in the segment. There is a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display, to house the selfie camera. 

oneplus 12r onleaks msp inline 12r

OnePlus 12R design render
Photo Credit: Onleaks/ MySmartPrice

 

Carrying forward the design elements of the OnePlus 11R, the leaked OnePlus 12R design renders show the triple rear camera units alongside the LED flash unit placed inside a circular module on the upper left corner of the back panel. The right edge of the handset is seen with the alert slider and a power button, while the volume rocker is placed on the left. The bottom edge also shows a USB Type-C port, a microphone slot and the speaker grille.

The phone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,240 x 2,772 pixels) 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is likely to run Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out-of-the-box. It will reportedly be powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno 740 GPU, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB inbuilt storage.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the OnePlus 12R is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 32-megapixel sensor with a 2x optical zoom enabled telephoto lens. The front camera is likely to have a 16-megapixel sensor.

It has been tipped to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. For security, it is expected to include an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is also likely to support 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, and NFC connectivity.

The current-generation OnePlus 11R is available in Sonic Black and Galactic Silver colour options in India. The base 8GB + 256GB variant of the handset is priced in India at Rs. 39,999 and the 16GB + 256GB is listed at Rs. 44,999. It is available for purchase through the official OnePlus website, Amazon and retail stores across the country.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Very good battery life, 100W charging
  • Lag-free performance
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Capable main camera
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Underwhelming secondary cameras
Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 12R 5G, OnePlus 12R 5G design, OnePlus 12R 5G specifications, OnePlus 12R 5G launch, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Optimistic on Fully Autonomous Self-Driving Technology, Humanoid Robots in Factories
Dune: Part Two Might Get Delayed to 2024 Due to Ongoing Hollywood Actors’ Strike: Report
OnePlus 12R 5G Launch Timeline, Design Renders and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12R 5G Design, Specifications Leak; Here's When It Might Launch
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Series Supply May Be Limited at Launch: Details Here
  3. iQoo Z8 Could Launch Soon With This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India at This Price: See Launch Offers
  5. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  6. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  7. Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  8. Moto G14 Leaked Renders Show Off Design: See Here
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Review: Playing It Safe
  10. OnePlus 12 Tipped to Launch in India, Globally in January 2024: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Opposes UK Push to Bypass End-to-End Encryption, Says It Will Remove iMessage and FaceTime: Report
  2. OpenAI's Head of Trust and Safety Resigns Amid Growing Job Pressure Over Family Life
  3. Tiger Global, Other Investors Ask Indian Government to Reconsider Online Gaming Tax, Cite Investment Risk
  4. Uniswap Founder’s Twitter Account Hacked, Malicious Link Posted to Phish Victims
  5. Infinix GT 10 Pro Series Design Revealed Ahead of Launch, Appears Similar to Nothing Phone 2
  6. Oppo K11 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of July 25 Debut, Will Pack Snapdragon 782G SoC SoC: Details
  7. Spider-Man 2 Story Trailer Breakdown: Venom Wants to ‘Heal the World’; New Limited-Edition PS5 Revealed
  8. iQoo Z8 Specifications Leaked; May Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging
  9. US FTC Official Withdraws Case That Sought to Block Microsoft-Activision $69 Billion Deal
  10. OnePlus 12R 5G Launch Timeline, Design Renders and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.