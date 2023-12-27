OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are confirmed to launch in India on January 23. The flagship model was launched in China earlier this month. The Indian variant of the OnePlus 12 is expected to be similar to its Chinese counterpart. The OnePlus 12R, on the other hand, tipped to succeed the OnePlus 11R, is said to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 3, which is expected to launch in China in early January. Now a tipster has suggested the colour options and price range of the two new OnePlus models in India.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) said in a post on X that the Indian variant of the OnePlus 12 is likely to launch in Black and Green colour options. He added that the phone will be available in configurations of up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. According to the tipster, the handset is expected to be priced in the country between Rs. 58,000 and Rs. 60,000.

In the same post, Brar noted that the OnePlus 12R, which is confirmed to launch alongside the OnePlus 12, is expected to be available in India in Blue and Black colourways. It is said to be offered in similar RAM and storage configurations as the flagship model. The tipster suggests that the phone is likely to be priced between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 42,000.

The OnePlus 12R has previously been tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and ship with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. It is likely to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 ProXDR screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz along with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The triple rear camera unit of the phone is said to include a 50-megapixel IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It is also tipped to get a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone may pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

In China, the OnePlus 12 launched with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Android 14-based ColorOS 14. It sports a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The Hasselblad-tuned cameras of the handset come with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

