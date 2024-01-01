Technology News

OnePlus Ace 3 Teaser Shows Thin Bezels, Confirmed to Get 3 Years of Android Updates

OnePlus Ace 3 is confirmed to get a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Oriental screen.

Updated: 1 January 2024
OnePlus Ace 3 Teaser Shows Thin Bezels, Confirmed to Get 3 Years of Android Updates

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 3 is confirmed to launch in black, blue and gold colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 3 will launch in China on January 4
  • The phone will launch alongside OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earbuds
  • The OnePlus Ace 3 will launch globally as OnePlus 12R
OnePlus Ace 3, which is expected to be the successor to the OnePlus Ace 2, will debut in China on January 4. The company has confirmed that the phone will be offered in three colour options. The phone is scheduled to launch globally, as well as in India, as the OnePlus 12R on January 23. In several teasers on a microblogging site, OnePlus has revealed some key specifications of the upcoming handset, including bezel size, screen and privacy protection, OS details, etc.

In a Weibo post, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus Ace 3 will get three years of Android updates and four years of security updates. The company added that the the phone's display will come with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is also confirmed to support Wi-Fi 7, IR blaster and NFC connectivity.

Another post on the platform shows that the OnePlus Ace 3 will sport extremely thin bezels. The side bezels measure 1.36mm, while the relatively thicker chin will be 1.94mm. The panel is also set to offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone will also extend Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

oneplus Ace 3 display oneplus inline ace3

OnePlus Ace 3 official teaser
Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

Previously, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus Ace 3 will feature a 6.78-inch BOE Oriental display with a resolution of 1.5K (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), peak brightness level of up to 4,500 nits and manual brightness of 800 nits. The panel is said to offer 1,600 nits brightness in auto mode. It claims to have received an A+ rating from DisplayMate. 

The company has also revealed that the OnePlus Ace 3 will be offered in black, blue, and gold colour options. It will come with a metallic middle frame and a frosted glass panel on the back. For security, it will be equipped with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The phone is confirmed to launch alongside the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earbuds which are set to come in Clear Sea Blue and Space Grey colourways.

The OnePlus Ace 3 has been tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. For optics, the dual rear camera of the phone is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, while the front camera is likely to carry a 16-megapixel sensor. It is said to be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

Sucharita Ganguly
iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Feature Larger Displays Again; Full Dimensions Suggested

