OnePlus 13T, with its compact dimensions, is expected to take on two big contenders in this space this year. This short list of compact devices in India includes the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Oppo Find X8, both of which are offered at different price points. OnePlus' compact offering with its expected dual camera setup (versus three on competing smartphones) may be priced lower. Ahead of anything official, a design render has surfaced online suggesting its design. Meanwhile, the complete hardware specifications of the OnePlus 13T have also been leaked.

OnePlus 13T Design (leaked)

The near-official-looking render said to be of the OnePlus 13T was posted by tipster Digital Chat Station on his Weibo account. The image shows a design which is very similar to a blurry image that was leaked in March. While it's hard to tell how thick the device is, it does seem that way, given that the camera bump barely protrudes from the rear panel.

OnePlus 13T's design in this black colourway does remind us of Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold rear camera module. The foldable had a very unique camera module of a similar shape. Just that the foldable's cameras were laid out horizontally, instead of vertically, as shown in the OnePlus 13T leaked render (main image above). The camera module shows two cameras enclosed in a capsule, with the flash and what we hope is a laser-assisted focussing system, to its right.

The OnePlus 13T's camera module seems inspired by the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's camera module (pictured)

Additionally, tipster Abhishek Yadav has suggested the OnePlus 13Ts full specifications. As per the tipster, the phone will have an official IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It is said to get a metal frame and weigh 185 grams, thanks to its compact dimensions. Notably, the phone has been confirmed to be available in three colour options and feature a customisable Shortcut key instead of the Alert slider.

OnePlus 13T Specifications (rumoured)

The tipster states that the OnePlus 13T will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which also powers its bigger sibling, the OnePlus 13. The phone is said to sport a 6.3-inch 1.5K resolution, OLED panel. Unlike the OnePlus 13's micro-quad-curved panel, this one will be flat.

Accompanying the Snapdragon 8 Elite will be LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, as per the tipster and previous leaks. The phone is said to get Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, an IR blaster and NFC as well. The device could offer a 6,100mAh battery and support 80W wired charging. Surprisingly, there's no mention of wireless charging in the leaked specifications.

In terms of optics, the phone is said to get a 50-megapixel (Sony LYT700) primary camera and a 50-megapixel (Samsung JN5) 2X telephoto camera. Selfies are said to be handled by a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is tipped to also have stereo speakers and run on Android 15 (based on Oxygen OS).

The OnePlus 13T is expected to be announced later this month in China. It's unclear if the OnePlus 13T will be launched in India.

