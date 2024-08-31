Technology News
OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline Leaked; Might Arrive in China as Early as October

OnePlus 13 launch timeline has been leaked by a tipster, giving us an idea of when to expect the company's next flagship phone. The successor to last year's OnePlus 12 model could be launched in China within the next couple of months, and it could be powered by Qualcomm's purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset according to earlier report.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 31 August 2024 16:46 IST
OnePlus has yet to announce plans to launch the successor to the OnePlus 12 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 could be launched within the next couple of months
  • The phone is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset
  • The OnePlus 13 is tipped to arrive with a 6,000mAh battery
OnePlus 13 could be launched much earlier than its predecessor, according to claims by a tipster on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website. The smartphone maker might introduce the successor to last year's OnePlus 12 model in China within the next couple of months, followed by its anticipated arrival in global markets. The company's flagship phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset that is expected to be unveiled at its annual Snapdragon Summit in October.

OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that OnePlus has "advanced" its press conference for the OnePlus 13, which is expected to arrive as the company's next-generation flagship model. According to the post on Weibo, the company has tentatively scheduled the OnePlus 13 launch in China to "the end of October to the beginning of November." 

oneplus 13 digital chat station weibo OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13 launch timeline leaked
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

 

OnePlus is targeting this specific launch window on purpose, the tipster claims — if the handset is unveiled by early November, it could go on sale in China in time for "Double 11". More popularly known as Single's Day, it is China's biggest e-commerce shopping festival (comparable to Black Friday in the US) that is held on November 11.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Leaked)

The successor to the OnePlus 12 (Review) is tipped to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. This processor is likely to power flagship smartphones from several smartphone makers in 2024, and is expected to be unveiled at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit in October. In July, the same tipster claimed that the OnePlus 13 would sport a 2K LTPO OLED screen along with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The tipster also said that the primary camera on the OnePlus 13 will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor — the same one that arrived on the OnePlus 12. Both the ultra-wide angle camera and the telephoto camera could also be equipped with 50-megapixel sensors and the latter is said to offer 3x optical zoom. The phone is also tipped to pack a 6,000mAh "super silicon" battery with support for 100W charging, and an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
