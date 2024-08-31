OnePlus 13 could be launched much earlier than its predecessor, according to claims by a tipster on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website. The smartphone maker might introduce the successor to last year's OnePlus 12 model in China within the next couple of months, followed by its anticipated arrival in global markets. The company's flagship phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset that is expected to be unveiled at its annual Snapdragon Summit in October.

OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that OnePlus has "advanced" its press conference for the OnePlus 13, which is expected to arrive as the company's next-generation flagship model. According to the post on Weibo, the company has tentatively scheduled the OnePlus 13 launch in China to "the end of October to the beginning of November."

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

OnePlus is targeting this specific launch window on purpose, the tipster claims — if the handset is unveiled by early November, it could go on sale in China in time for "Double 11". More popularly known as Single's Day, it is China's biggest e-commerce shopping festival (comparable to Black Friday in the US) that is held on November 11.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Leaked)

The successor to the OnePlus 12 (Review) is tipped to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. This processor is likely to power flagship smartphones from several smartphone makers in 2024, and is expected to be unveiled at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit in October. In July, the same tipster claimed that the OnePlus 13 would sport a 2K LTPO OLED screen along with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The tipster also said that the primary camera on the OnePlus 13 will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor — the same one that arrived on the OnePlus 12. Both the ultra-wide angle camera and the telephoto camera could also be equipped with 50-megapixel sensors and the latter is said to offer 3x optical zoom. The phone is also tipped to pack a 6,000mAh "super silicon" battery with support for 100W charging, and an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.