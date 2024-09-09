Tecno AI Vision, the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features, was announced at the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin 2024 last week. The consumer tech brand claimed that the features will be available across its “smart device ecosystem”. The company also highlighted several features including AI Search, AI Erase, real-time call translation in more than 20 languages, and more. Notably, Tecno is also upgrading the native virtual assistant Ella by integrating Google Gemini's capabilities. With this, the AI assistant will be able to respond conversationally while completing tasks.

Tecno AI Vision

In a press release, the company introduced the Tecno AI Vision. While the name suggests computer vision-related features, the term is being used for the entire suite of AI features offered by it. Tecno did not highlight whether these features will be paid or available for free. The list of supported devices was also not revealed.

The company detailed the AI features which will be available to users in a video. Among them, a big emphasis has gone to Ella, the company's native virtual assistant. The assistant is being integrated with Gemini to get conversational capabilities.

Another interesting feature is real-time call transcription and translation. Tecno says users will get the transcription of the call while being on the call, and it will support more than 20 languages. Tecno says there is support for six main languages and more than 14 minority languages. The company has not released the list of languages that will be supported.

Tecno AI Vision also comes with an email drafting feature that can generate an email based on text prompts. The feature can also refine a pre-written email according to the specified criteria. It supports multiple languages, which means it can be used to draft content in different languages as well.

Another interesting tool is AI Search, which is a visual lookup feature similar to Circle-to-Search. It allows users to highlight the entire screen or a part of it and run a quick web search about it. Additionally, Tecno said the AI Vision feature will also be able to record meetings and summarise them.

An advanced feature included in Tecno AI Vision is the ability to carry out tasks involving third-party apps. For instance, a user can tell Ella AI assistant to book a cab for a particular destination and it can complete all the steps and book the cab directly. Further, the suite also has image-generation tools.

Notably, the company has not shared details on whether the AI features are powered by a native AI model or third-party models. Also, whether these features will be added on-device or server-based is also not known.