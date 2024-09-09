Technology News
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Details Leak Ahead of Apple's Launch Event

All iPhone 16 models will arrive with Apple's A18 chips and support for Apple Intelligence, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 September 2024 13:13 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple only equipped the iPhone 15 Pro models with its advanced A17 Pro chip in 2023

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 series is expected to be unveiled at Apple's next launch event
  • The company is expected to equip all iPhone 16 models with new A18 chips
  • Apple's iPhone 16 Pro models are said to feature slightly larger displays
Apple is gearing up to host its next hardware launch event in a few hours, and the company is expected to unveil the successors to the iPhone 15 series of smartphones. Ahead of the event, that will take place at the company's headquarters, a journalist has leaked a few details about the upcoming iPhone 16 series, which is said to comprise four new models. The new handsets are expected to feature a dedicated camera button, and Apple's A18 series chips with support for Apple Intelligence.

With only hours to go until Apple unveils new hardware at the 'It's Glowtime' launch event, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman posted details about the purported iPhone 16 series of smartphones on X (formerly Twitter). This year, the company is tipped to equip its smartphones with a dedicated "capture" button that could launch the camera with a tap and allow users to quickly capture images and videos. Gurman says that all models in the iPhone 16 series will feature this button.

The journalist also says that the reduction in the size of the bezels on the iPhone 16 Pro models will be "noticeable". Previous reports have also suggested that Apple will reduce the size of the bezels on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models, using a process called Border Reduction Structure (BRS) to bring the black area surrounding the screen to 1.15mm, making it thinner than other high-end smartphones from other manufacturers.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are also expected to launch with slightly larger displays, and the increase could also allow the company to equip these phones with bigger batteries that offer longer use on a single charge. According to Gurman, both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will offer battery life improvements over their predecessors.

While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models were equipped with A16 Bionic and A17 Pro chips, respectively, the company will launch the upcoming series with an A18 chip "across the board" according to the journalist, who says that Apple Intelligence — the company's AI features that are scheduled to arrive with iOS 18.1 — will also be available on all models.

Apple's iPhone 16 series of smartphones is expected to debut later today, alongside new Apple Watch and AirPods models. Viewers can tune in to a live stream of the event, which will begin at 10:30pn IST on YouTube, the Apple TV+ app, and the company's website. The event will also be available to stream on these platforms after the event concludes.  

Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Specifications, Apple Event Launch, iPhone 16 series, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
Honor MagicBook Art 14 With Snapdragon X Elite SoC, On-Device AI Features Unveiled
Tecno AI Vision Announced for Smart Devices, Includes New AI Features and Revamped Ella Virtual Assistant

