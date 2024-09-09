Apple is gearing up to host its next hardware launch event in a few hours, and the company is expected to unveil the successors to the iPhone 15 series of smartphones. Ahead of the event, that will take place at the company's headquarters, a journalist has leaked a few details about the upcoming iPhone 16 series, which is said to comprise four new models. The new handsets are expected to feature a dedicated camera button, and Apple's A18 series chips with support for Apple Intelligence.

With only hours to go until Apple unveils new hardware at the 'It's Glowtime' launch event, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman posted details about the purported iPhone 16 series of smartphones on X (formerly Twitter). This year, the company is tipped to equip its smartphones with a dedicated "capture" button that could launch the camera with a tap and allow users to quickly capture images and videos. Gurman says that all models in the iPhone 16 series will feature this button.

The journalist also says that the reduction in the size of the bezels on the iPhone 16 Pro models will be "noticeable". Previous reports have also suggested that Apple will reduce the size of the bezels on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models, using a process called Border Reduction Structure (BRS) to bring the black area surrounding the screen to 1.15mm, making it thinner than other high-end smartphones from other manufacturers.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are also expected to launch with slightly larger displays, and the increase could also allow the company to equip these phones with bigger batteries that offer longer use on a single charge. According to Gurman, both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will offer battery life improvements over their predecessors.

While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models were equipped with A16 Bionic and A17 Pro chips, respectively, the company will launch the upcoming series with an A18 chip "across the board" according to the journalist, who says that Apple Intelligence — the company's AI features that are scheduled to arrive with iOS 18.1 — will also be available on all models.

Apple's iPhone 16 series of smartphones is expected to debut later today, alongside new Apple Watch and AirPods models. Viewers can tune in to a live stream of the event, which will begin at 10:30pn IST on YouTube, the Apple TV+ app, and the company's website. The event will also be available to stream on these platforms after the event concludes.