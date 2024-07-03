Technology News

OnePlus 13 to Feature 2K OLED Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset, Tipster Claims

OnePlus’ upcoming flagship smartphone could have a redesigned square-shaped camera island, housing three sensors and LED flash.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2024 12:45 IST
OnePlus 13 is speculated to feature the same primary camera as its predecessor, the OnePlus 12

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 specifications have been leaked by a tipster on Weibo
  • The smartphone may be powered by the new Snapdrgon 8 Gen 4 chipset
  • It is speculated to feature a triple camera setup with two new sensors
OnePlus 13 is expected to launch later this year in China as a successor to the company's current-generation OnePlus 12 flagship model. Purported renders and specifications of the smartphone have already surfaced online, giving us an idea of what to expect from the OnePlus 13. A tipster has now leaked details about the handset on social media, suggesting the inclusion of features such as a 2K OLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support and IP69 rating.

OnePlus 13 specifications (Rumoured)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested that the OnePlus 13 may feature a 2K LTPO OLED display with a flat design. This claim contradicts previous leaks that suggested the smartphone would sport a curved screen. It is also tipped to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and an X-axis motor for haptics.

The user also claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset built on a 3nm process technology will power the flagship phone. In terms of optics, the OnePlus 13 will retain the primary camera equipped on its predecessor – a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor, according to the tipster.

However, the other cameras might be replaced by a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. All of the cameras are still tipped to be tuned in collaboration with Hasselblad.

The latest leak also claims that the OnePlus 13 will pack a 6,000mAh “super silicon” battery with 100W fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. According to the tipster, OnePlus 13 may arrive with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. This potentially means it would have a higher IP rating than the latest iPhone 15 series, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, both of which have an IP68 rating.

OnePlus 13 design (Rumoured)

Alleged renders of the OnePlus 13 surfaced in May, suggesting a redesigned camera module. It is said to have a square-shaped camera island, housing the three sensors and the LED flash – a departure from the circular camera housing on the current OnePlus 12.

The smartphone is speculated to retain the Hasselblad branding on the rear, just like its predecessors. In terms of design, The OnePlus 13 was previously tipped to feature curved edges (the latest leak contradicts this claim), with the volume buttons on the right side and the alert slider on the left edge.

Further reading: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13 Specifications, OnePlus 13 Camera, OnePlus 13 Design, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
