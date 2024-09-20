OnePlus 13 will be launched in China next month. As we wait for an official launch date announcement, a new leak suggests that the handset will pack the same amount of RAM as its predecessor. However, the OnePlus 13 with the highest RAM and storage variant is anticipated to come with a higher price tag. The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is likely to power the OnePlus 13. It is said to feature a 6.8-inch screen with 2K resolution.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the OnePlus 13 will offer up to 24GB of LPDDR5X memory. The OnePlus 12 is available with a maximum of 24GB RAM and 1TB storage in China, but in India you only get the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage options.

Pricing for the top variant of the OnePlus 13 with 24GB of RAM and presumably 1TB of storage is tipped to be higher than that of the predecessor. Further, the tipster states that the upcoming OnePlus handset would be the only phone to offer 24GB onboard RAM among the first batch of new flagships.

The OnePlus 12 isn't the only phone with the 24GB of RAM, though. Realme, Xiaomi, Motorola and other companies have also launched phones with 24GB RAM. Larger memory allows for better multi-tasking, AI-based features, improved gaming performance, and more video/photo editing options. It also lets the handset keep more apps open in the background even while gaming.

Models like Asus ROG Phone 8, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, and Redmi K70 Extreme Edition have 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage in their top variant. However, all of these phones with 24GB RAM are only available in China, with the international variants often capped at 16GB RAM.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Expected)

Louis Lee, OnePlus China's president, recently teased the launch of the OnePlus 13. It is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch screen with 2K resolution. It could pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It is likely to boast a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel LYT-808 main camera.