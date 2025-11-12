The OnePlus Nord 6 is reportedly in development as the successor to the OnePlus Nord 5. Although OnePlus hasn't officially confirmed its existence, a recent leak suggests a possible launch timeline. The OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to retain the same design language as its predecessor. It is likely to share key specifications with the OnePlus Ace 6, which launched in China last month. The OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and could feature a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Timeline Tipped

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X claimed that the OnePlus Nord 6 has entered the testing phase. According to the tipster, the phone will launch in the middle of the second quarter of 2026. This timeline aligns with OnePlus' usual release pattern for its Nord series devices. The OnePlus Nord 5 was launched in India in July 2025, while the Nord 4 arrived in July 2024.

The tipster also suggested that the OnePlus Nord 6 doesn't look different from the current model. The design could be similar to that of the OnePlus Nord 5.

Recently, the OnePlus Nord 6 was allegedly listed in the IMEI database, bearing the model number CPH2807. The upcoming device is speculated to be a rebranded version of the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 6. The latter was released in China last month with an initial price tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,300) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The OnePlus Ace 6 runs on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, and features a 6.83-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. It also features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

For dust and water resistance, the OnePlus Ace 6 has IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings. A G2 gaming chip, Plus key, and a 7,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support are the other key specifications of the phone.