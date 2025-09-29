Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Launch in China in October; 'Sand Dune' Colourway, Design Features Teased

OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Launch in China in October; 'Sand Dune' Colourway, Design Features Teased

OnePlus claims its upcoming handset has 1.15mm narrow bezels for a more immersive viewing experience.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 September 2025 12:00 IST
OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Launch in China in October; 'Sand Dune' Colourway, Design Features Teased

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

OnePlus 15's camera deco closely resembles the OnePlus 13s

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The handset sports a squared camera design, like the OnePlus 13s
  • OnePlus 15 has a nano-ceramic mid-frame, which is lighter than titanium
  • It is expected to be launched in China next month
Advertisement

The OnePlus 15 is all set to be launched in China next month, the company announced on Monday. It will arrive as the successor to the OnePlus 13 and was recently showcased at a Qualcomm event in India. OnePlus has also teased several design features and shared more details about the Sand Dune colourway. As per the brand, it is inspired by the “dune aesthetics”. The OnePlus 15 has an aerospace-grade metal mid-frame, which is claimed to make it lighter than titanium, while providing better wear resistance.

OnePlus 15 Design Details

According to a Weibo post by OnePlus, the OnePlus 15 will be launched in China in October. It is confirmed to feature a minimalist camera deco, which closely resembles the camera module on the recently launched OnePlus 13s, with a squared-off design instead of the circular island. It is claimed to seamlessly integrate with the phone's rear panel.

OnePlus said that its upcoming handset will feature an aerospace-grade nano-ceramic metal mid-frame. It is said to be 26.3 percent lighter than titanium, while also offering 134 percent better wear resistance and 26.6 percent improved heat dissipation. Along with the Sand Dune colourway, the handset will introduce a new design texture called Quenching Texture. It is claimed to have an “Ice Skin” feel, which is cold and pleasant to touch.

The OnePlus 15 sports R-angle corners, which are synonymous with Apple. It is said to provide a more comfortable grip during one-handed and prolonged use. As per the company, the upcoming handset has 1.15mm narrow bezels for a more immersive viewing experience.

OnePlus said that its upcoming handset will undergo several advanced processes during manufacturing. For example, miro arc oxidation will enhance the durability and hardness of titanium, stainless steel, and anode aluminium alloy components. Meanwhile, the ion colouring process promises lasting colour retention. The OnePlus 15 will also undergo a nanoscale sealing process to help it withstand salt spray corrosion testing.

Notably, the OnePlus 15 is confirmed to be the first handset from the company to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will sport a 165Hz display and run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the OnePlus 15 next month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15 Specifications, OnePlus 15 Launch, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple’s M5-Powered MacBook Pro, Air Models Reported to Enter Mass Production Soon; Launch Slated for 2026
Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update May Simplify Log Video Editing With Five LUT Profiles

Related Stories

OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Launch in China in October; 'Sand Dune' Colourway, Design Features Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. YouTube Premium Lite is Now Available in India at This Price
  2. CMF Headphone Pro With Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life Launched: See Price
  3. Sony Finally Launches Its WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones in India: See Price
  4. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price, Details
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Deals Before It Ends on This Date
  6. Apple's M5-Powered MacBook Pro, Air Models May Enter Mass Production Soon
  7. Oppo Find X9 Could Feature This 1.5K OLED Display, Sony Cameras
  8. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition to Soon Launch in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Feature This Chipset and Camera
  10. OnePlus Reveals 'Sand Dune' Colourway of OnePlus 15 With Minimal Bezels
#Latest Stories
  1. Qatar National Bank Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain Platform for Instant US Dollar Payments
  2. CMF Headphone Pro Launched With Energy Slider, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to End on This Date: Here Are the Best Deals That You Can Grab Before They Vanish
  4. Hades 2 Crosses 100,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Version 1.0 Launch
  5. Canva AI Assistant Expanded to 16 New Languages Including Chinese, Hindi and Spanish
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Display, Camera and Other Key Specifications Leaked
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro to Sport Swappable Camera Module; Realme GT 8 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Benchmarked
  8. Honor MagicPad 3 Pro to Feature 12,540mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip, Tipster Claims
  9. Ethereum Climbs Above $4,100 as Whale Accumulation Boosts Market Sentiment
  10. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price and Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »