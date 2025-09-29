The OnePlus 15 is all set to be launched in China next month, the company announced on Monday. It will arrive as the successor to the OnePlus 13 and was recently showcased at a Qualcomm event in India. OnePlus has also teased several design features and shared more details about the Sand Dune colourway. As per the brand, it is inspired by the “dune aesthetics”. The OnePlus 15 has an aerospace-grade metal mid-frame, which is claimed to make it lighter than titanium, while providing better wear resistance.

OnePlus 15 Design Details

According to a Weibo post by OnePlus, the OnePlus 15 will be launched in China in October. It is confirmed to feature a minimalist camera deco, which closely resembles the camera module on the recently launched OnePlus 13s, with a squared-off design instead of the circular island. It is claimed to seamlessly integrate with the phone's rear panel.

OnePlus said that its upcoming handset will feature an aerospace-grade nano-ceramic metal mid-frame. It is said to be 26.3 percent lighter than titanium, while also offering 134 percent better wear resistance and 26.6 percent improved heat dissipation. Along with the Sand Dune colourway, the handset will introduce a new design texture called Quenching Texture. It is claimed to have an “Ice Skin” feel, which is cold and pleasant to touch.

The OnePlus 15 sports R-angle corners, which are synonymous with Apple. It is said to provide a more comfortable grip during one-handed and prolonged use. As per the company, the upcoming handset has 1.15mm narrow bezels for a more immersive viewing experience.

OnePlus said that its upcoming handset will undergo several advanced processes during manufacturing. For example, miro arc oxidation will enhance the durability and hardness of titanium, stainless steel, and anode aluminium alloy components. Meanwhile, the ion colouring process promises lasting colour retention. The OnePlus 15 will also undergo a nanoscale sealing process to help it withstand salt spray corrosion testing.

Notably, the OnePlus 15 is confirmed to be the first handset from the company to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will sport a 165Hz display and run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the OnePlus 15 next month.