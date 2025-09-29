Technology News
English Edition

Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update May Simplify Log Video Editing With Five LUT Profiles

A leaked One UI 8.5 build suggests five Look-Up Table (LUT) profiles will be integrated into Samsung's stock video editor app.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 September 2025 11:04 IST
Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update May Simplify Log Video Editing With Five LUT Profiles

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung debuted the Log video feature with the Galaxy S25 series

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • One UI 8.5 is currently in testing
  • One UI 8.5 build suggests five Look-Up Table (LUT) profiles
  • Each LUT applies distinct cinematic colour and brightness to footage
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to debut with One UI 8.5 in early 2026, and recent leaks suggest a major camera upgrade is in the works. Samsung is reportedly planning one of its biggest camera upgrades in years, with the introduction of look-up table (LUT) profiles aimed at improving professional-grade mobile video recording on its smartphones. The feature is expected to debut on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and may also be available on select existing devices via the One UI 8.5 update. The feature appears to be a clear move to rival Apple's dominance in the professional mobile videography space.

Samsung May Add LUTs in the Stock Video Editor

Tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) claims on X (formerly Twitter) that One UI 8.5, which is currently in testing, includes five built-in LUT styles designed to apply distinct visual tones to Log video with a single tap. The video clip, with the settings on One UI 8.5, posted by the tipster, indicates how the styles are rendered.

As per the video, five profiles —Standard, Blockbuster, Coming-of-Age, Romance, and Thriller — are integrated into Samsung's stock video editor app, designed to enhance Log video footage. Users will be able to turn the LUT preview off to view the raw Log footage. They can swipe through these styles and select their preferred style with real-time previews.

Each LUT applies distinct cinematic colour and brightness adjustments to the footage. The Standard and Blockbuster appear to offer high-saturation tones while the others provide more natural, cinematic tones. Processing times vary based on video length, but shorter clips render faster. Once a style is tapped, the preview updates instantly in the viewfinder for quick comparison before finalising.

Samsung debuted the Log video feature with the Galaxy S25 series. The feature was later extended the feature to older models like Galaxy S24 Ultra through the One UI 7 update. The company is expected to bring LUT profiles directly within the stock video editor with the One UI 8.5 update to the Galaxy S26 series, which is believed to go official early next year.

The update could add the facility to other existing Galaxy models at a later date. This addition could significantly enhance Samsung's standing in mobile videography, potentially narrowing the gap with the iPhone 17 Pro by offering more advanced customisation options for users.

Besides the LUT profiles, the One UI 8.5 is said to add refreshed lock screen clock styles and blurred backgrounds for lock screen notifications in the Galaxy smartphones. Samsung is said to be testing the One UI 8.5 build in the international variants of Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Stock video editor, LUT, LUT Styles, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, One UI 8.5, One UI 8.5 Features, Log Video
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Launch in China in October; 'Sand Dune' Colourway, Design Features Teased
Oppo Find X9 Display, Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of October Launch

Related Stories

Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update May Simplify Log Video Editing With Five LUT Profiles
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. YouTube Premium Lite is Now Available in India at This Price
  2. CMF Headphone Pro With Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life Launched: See Price
  3. Sony Finally Launches Its WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones in India: See Price
  4. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price, Details
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Deals Before It Ends on This Date
  6. Apple's M5-Powered MacBook Pro, Air Models May Enter Mass Production Soon
  7. Oppo Find X9 Could Feature This 1.5K OLED Display, Sony Cameras
  8. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition to Soon Launch in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Feature This Chipset and Camera
  10. OnePlus Reveals 'Sand Dune' Colourway of OnePlus 15 With Minimal Bezels
#Latest Stories
  1. Qatar National Bank Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain Platform for Instant US Dollar Payments
  2. CMF Headphone Pro Launched With Energy Slider, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to End on This Date: Here Are the Best Deals That You Can Grab Before They Vanish
  4. Hades 2 Crosses 100,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Version 1.0 Launch
  5. Canva AI Assistant Expanded to 16 New Languages Including Chinese, Hindi and Spanish
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Display, Camera and Other Key Specifications Leaked
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro to Sport Swappable Camera Module; Realme GT 8 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Benchmarked
  8. Honor MagicPad 3 Pro to Feature 12,540mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip, Tipster Claims
  9. Ethereum Climbs Above $4,100 as Whale Accumulation Boosts Market Sentiment
  10. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price and Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »