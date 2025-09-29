Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to debut with One UI 8.5 in early 2026, and recent leaks suggest a major camera upgrade is in the works. Samsung is reportedly planning one of its biggest camera upgrades in years, with the introduction of look-up table (LUT) profiles aimed at improving professional-grade mobile video recording on its smartphones. The feature is expected to debut on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and may also be available on select existing devices via the One UI 8.5 update. The feature appears to be a clear move to rival Apple's dominance in the professional mobile videography space.

Samsung May Add LUTs in the Stock Video Editor

Tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) claims on X (formerly Twitter) that One UI 8.5, which is currently in testing, includes five built-in LUT styles designed to apply distinct visual tones to Log video with a single tap. The video clip, with the settings on One UI 8.5, posted by the tipster, indicates how the styles are rendered.

One UI 8.5 is a new function with five LUT styles built in, which can restore different video styles to Log video with one click, but this function is under development now, and there is something wrong with the color. pic.twitter.com/tUhYUvH9nH — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) September 28, 2025

As per the video, five profiles —Standard, Blockbuster, Coming-of-Age, Romance, and Thriller — are integrated into Samsung's stock video editor app, designed to enhance Log video footage. Users will be able to turn the LUT preview off to view the raw Log footage. They can swipe through these styles and select their preferred style with real-time previews.

Each LUT applies distinct cinematic colour and brightness adjustments to the footage. The Standard and Blockbuster appear to offer high-saturation tones while the others provide more natural, cinematic tones. Processing times vary based on video length, but shorter clips render faster. Once a style is tapped, the preview updates instantly in the viewfinder for quick comparison before finalising.

Samsung debuted the Log video feature with the Galaxy S25 series. The feature was later extended the feature to older models like Galaxy S24 Ultra through the One UI 7 update. The company is expected to bring LUT profiles directly within the stock video editor with the One UI 8.5 update to the Galaxy S26 series, which is believed to go official early next year.

The update could add the facility to other existing Galaxy models at a later date. This addition could significantly enhance Samsung's standing in mobile videography, potentially narrowing the gap with the iPhone 17 Pro by offering more advanced customisation options for users.

Besides the LUT profiles, the One UI 8.5 is said to add refreshed lock screen clock styles and blurred backgrounds for lock screen notifications in the Galaxy smartphones. Samsung is said to be testing the One UI 8.5 build in the international variants of Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7.