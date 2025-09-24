OnePlus 15 is expected to launch soon in China as a successor to last year's OnePlus 13. As we wait for the official announcement, leaked hands-on images of the phone have surfaced online, giving us what could be our first clear look at the device's display. It appears to have a flat display with a hole punch design. The OnePlus 15 is tipped to come with an LTPO OLED panel with 1.5K resolution. It is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 15 Design (Expected)

Tipster Digitial Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared alleged hands-on renders of the OnePlus 15 on Weibo, suggesting its front design. The renders show the handset with a flat display with a hole punch cutout in the centre to accommodate the selfie shooter. The display features rounded corners and thinner, uniform bezels.

OnePlus 15 display seen in leaked hands on images

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

The renders show that the OnePlus 15 comes pre-installed with ColorOS 16, a detail already confirmed by the brand. The same software is also expected to arrive with the Oppo Find X9 series next month.

Recently emerged renders of the OnePlus 15 hinted at a redesigned camera island that's very different to the one on the OnePlus 13. The new model appears to have a rectangular camera module with rounded edges. However, since the company has yet to officially reveal the phone's design, these leaks should be viewed with caution.

The OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and up to 165Hz dynamic refresh rate, a notable improvement over the OnePlus 13's 120Hz refresh rate display. The upcoming model is said to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

On the rear, the OnePlus 15 is likely to feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It is expected to carry a 7,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging support.

The OnePlus 15 is expected to be released in black, titanium and purple colourways. It could go official in China next month.