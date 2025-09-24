Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus 15 Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images That Reveal Its Display, ColorOS 16

OnePlus 15 is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2025 18:10 IST
OnePlus 15 Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images That Reveal Its Display, ColorOS 16

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

OnePlus 15 is the successor to the OnePlus 13 (pictured) and it could launch in China next month

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 could launch soon
  • It might feature a triple rear camera setup
  • OnePlus 15 may get a square rear camera module
Advertisement

OnePlus 15 is expected to launch soon in China as a successor to last year's OnePlus 13. As we wait for the official announcement, leaked hands-on images of the phone have surfaced online, giving us what could be our first clear look at the device's display. It appears to have a flat display with a hole punch design. The OnePlus 15 is tipped to come with an LTPO OLED panel with 1.5K resolution. It is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 15 Design (Expected)

Tipster Digitial Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared alleged hands-on renders of the OnePlus 15 on Weibo, suggesting its front design. The renders show the handset with a flat display with a hole punch cutout in the centre to accommodate the selfie shooter. The display features rounded corners and thinner, uniform bezels.

oneplus 15 weibo 1758717041771 OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15 display seen in leaked hands on images
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

 

The renders show that the OnePlus 15 comes pre-installed with ColorOS 16, a detail already confirmed by the brand. The same software is also expected to arrive with the Oppo Find X9 series next month.

Recently emerged renders of the OnePlus 15 hinted at a redesigned camera island that's very different to the one on the OnePlus 13. The new model appears to have a rectangular camera module with rounded edges. However, since the company has yet to officially reveal the phone's design, these leaks should be viewed with caution.

The OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and up to 165Hz dynamic refresh rate, a notable improvement over the OnePlus 13's 120Hz refresh rate display. The upcoming model is said to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

On the rear, the OnePlus 15 is likely to feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It is expected to carry a 7,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging support.

The OnePlus 15 is expected to be released in black, titanium and purple colourways. It could go official in China next month.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15 Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
CyberPowerPC India Unveils Experience Zone Focused on Gamers and Content Creators in Hyderabad
Xiaomi Unveils HyperOS 3 Based on Android 16 With HyperIsland and New AI-Powered Features

Related Stories

OnePlus 15 Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images That Reveal Its Display, ColorOS 16
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15T Pro With Dimensity 9400+ Launched Alongside Xiaomi 15T
  2. Moto G96 Review: A Do-It-All Budget Beast
  3. Xiaomi 15T Series Gets Free 3 Months Gemini Pro Subscription
  4. DJI Osmo Nano Launched With Up to 4K Video Recording, SuperNight Mode
  5. Redmi Pad 2 Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC Launched: See Price, Features
  6. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Thin and Light Laptops You Can't Miss
  7. HP OmniBook X Flip 14 Review: Incredible Power Meets Insane Efficiency
  8. iFixit Publishes iPhone 17 Pro Teardown, Explains 'Scratchgate' Issue
  9. Xiaomi Unveils HyperOS 3 Based on Android 16 With New AI-Powered Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Watch S4 With 1.32-Inch Display Launched Alongside Xiaomi Band 10 Glimmer Edition: Price, Features
  2. Redmi Pad 2 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, 12,000mAh Battery: Price Specifications
  3. Xiaomi 15T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Launched Alongside Xiaomi 15T: Price, Features
  4. Xiaomi 15T Series Gets Free 3 Months Gemini Pro Subscription, New AI Features With HyperOS 3
  5. CFTC Explores Stablecoins Collateral Initiative in US Derivatives Market
  6. Xiaomi Unveils HyperOS 3 Based on Android 16 With HyperIsland and New AI-Powered Features
  7. OnePlus 15 Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images That Reveal Its Display, ColorOS 16
  8. CyberPowerPC India Unveils Experience Zone Focused on Gamers and Content Creators in Hyderabad
  9. GoPro Max 2, GoPro Lit Hero With Up to 8K Video Recording Launched Alongside Fluid Pro AI Gimbal: Price, Specifications
  10. Not Even Ice Cream Is Safe from AI: Magnum to Use AI Technology to Create New Products
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »