Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartwatches From OnePlus, Samsung, Noise, Amazfit, and More

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is offering discounts on a range of electronics such as phones, smartwatches, gaming laptops, and more.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 July 2025 14:53 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 2 (pictured) can be bought at relatively lower price

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started today at noon
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is also offering cashbacks
  • You can buy smartwatches at up to Rs. 32,000 discount
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started today at noon for everyone. During the sale event, the e-commerce giant is offering various electronics like cameras and their accessories, gaming laptops, smartwatches, phones, tablets, headphones, home theatres, and more. However, the sale was already live for Prime members at midnight, July 31. People with credit and debit cards of select banks can avail of additional benefits while buying the electronics of their choice.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Get Top Discounts on Smartwatches

If you are looking to upgrade your smartwatch or buy a new one, you can get your hands on one at discounted prices, with additional cashback offers and easy EMI options. People who have an SBI Credit Card can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions. Both discounts are applicable on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000. They can also avail an additional instant discount of Rs. 500 on SBI Credit Cards, on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 24,990, and a flat Rs. 750 off on transactions above Rs. 49,990. You can also receive a flat discount of Rs. 1,000 for a minimum transaction of Rs. 59,990.

Here, we have listed the best deals on smartwatches from various brands that interested customers with Prime subscriptions can grab before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 ends.

Model Listed Price Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus Watch 2R Rs. 19,999 Rs. 12,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Watch 2 Rs. 27,999 Rs. 13,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (LTE variant) Rs. 50,999 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
Noise Twist Go Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,599 Buy Now
Amazfit Active 2 Square Rs. 25,999 Rs. 11,749 Buy Now
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Rs. 12,499 Rs. 1,499 Buy Now
Boat Storm Infinity Rs. 5,999 Rs. 1,249 Buy Now
Garmin Instinct 2 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 29,240 Buy Now
Redmi Watch 5 Lite Rs. 6,499 Rs. 3,099 Buy Now
Noise Pro 6 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Premium design, good build quality
  • Rotating bezel works well
  • Personalised workout experience
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Good software and apps
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • ECG, blood pressure monitoring don't work in India
  • Camera controller app exclusive to Samsung phones
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review
Display Size 43mm
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
OnePlus Watch 2R

OnePlus Watch 2R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Lightweight design with IP68 rating
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • No MIL-STD-810H certification
  • No case size options
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Soft speaker for Bluetooth calls
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2R review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus Watch 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • Only comes in one size
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Thick display bezel
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2 review
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comment


