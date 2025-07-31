Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started today at noon for everyone. During the sale event, the e-commerce giant is offering various electronics like cameras and their accessories, gaming laptops, smartwatches, phones, tablets, headphones, home theatres, and more. However, the sale was already live for Prime members at midnight, July 31. People with credit and debit cards of select banks can avail of additional benefits while buying the electronics of their choice.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Get Top Discounts on Smartwatches

If you are looking to upgrade your smartwatch or buy a new one, you can get your hands on one at discounted prices, with additional cashback offers and easy EMI options. People who have an SBI Credit Card can get an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on non-EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions. Both discounts are applicable on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000. They can also avail an additional instant discount of Rs. 500 on SBI Credit Cards, on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 24,990, and a flat Rs. 750 off on transactions above Rs. 49,990. You can also receive a flat discount of Rs. 1,000 for a minimum transaction of Rs. 59,990.

Here, we have listed the best deals on smartwatches from various brands that interested customers with Prime subscriptions can grab before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 ends.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.