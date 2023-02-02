Technology News

OnePlus Ace 2 Confirmed to Launch on February 7; Specifications and Features Teased

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch date for OnePlus Ace 2 via its Weibo handle.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 2 February 2023 19:46 IST
OnePlus Ace 2 Confirmed to Launch on February 7; Specifications and Features Teased

Photo Credit: OnePlus/Weibo

OnePlus Ace 2’s display will have a centrally aligned punch-hole

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 2 to feature a 6.74-inch OLED panel
  • The smartphone will offer a 120Hz refresh rate
  • OnePlus Ace 2 will come with a curved-edge display

OnePlus Ace 2 launch date has been confirmed by the Chinese smartphone company. The handset has been tipped to launch as OnePlus 11R outside China in global markets. OnePlus Ace 2 is all set to launch on February 7 in China. The company has made the announcement regarding this confirmation on its China website revealing some of the smartphone's display specifications and features. OnePlus Ace 2 will come with a 6.74-inch OLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The company will also launch OnePlus Buds Ace along with the smartphone.

According to OnePlus' post on the Chinese social media handle Weibo, the OnePlus Ace 2 will debut in China on February 7. The company has also teased the design and some of the key specifications of the smartphone's display. The poster released by OnePlus shows the phone with a curved edge display housing a centrally aligned punch-hole. The handset is teased to feature a 6.74-inch display.

Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 2's display will offer a 1.5K display resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels along with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and high-frequency PWM Dimming. The display panel will also offer up to 1,450 nits of peak brightness.

Meanwhile, the company will also launch the OnePlus Buds Ace on the same date. OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch, teasing some of the earbuds' key features. They are said to offer a dedicated dynamic wave bass system that will amplify bass sounds. The wearables will also feature a dual-core noise reduction chip in order to provide active noise cancellation (ANC).

The Chinese manufacturer further claimed that the earbuds will offer a battery life of up to 36 hours on the charging case. It will support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. 

 

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus Ace 2, OnePlus Ace 2 specifications, OnePlus
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
