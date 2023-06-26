OnePlus Nord 3 is inching closer to its launch in India as teasers for the handset have gone live on Amazon India and OnePlus' official website. The smartphone is being teased to feature a flat display and an Alert Slider. OnePlus is also teasing the launch of another Nord handset, which could be the Nord CE 3. Meanwhile, a tipster has leaked the OnePlus Nord 3 price in India alongside its RAM and storage variants. An unboxing video of the handset has also surfaced online, which shows the design of the phone from all angles.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is being teased on the official OnePlus website and Amazon India. The teaser pages reveal that the phone will offer a flat display and feature the Alert Slider. On OnePlus' official website, a teaser page for another Nord handset has also gone live. OnePlus is said to launch the Nord CE 3 alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 very soon. Both handsets are expected to launch in India in July.

Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav has leaked the expected OnePlus Nord 3 price in India. According to the tipster, the upcoming smartphone will be available in two RAM and storage variants. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is said to be priced at Rs. 32,999, whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is tipped to be sold at Rs. 36,999.

Apart from the leaked price, an unboxing video of the OnePlus Nord 3 has also surfaced on the Web. The video, which shows the handset from all sides, comes from YouTuber PinoyMetroGeek. The Alert Slider and a triple rear camera setup are seen in the leaked video. The package also seems to include the fast charging adapter in the box. The bottom side is seen with a USB Type-C port, a speaker, and the SIM tray.

Recent leaks suggest that the OnePlus Nord 3 could be equipped with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and house a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. According to the leaks, the triple rear camera setup could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a third 2-megapixel sensor. We should have more details on the handset soon.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.