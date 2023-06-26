Technology News

Spy Shot of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Confirms Its Biggest Upgrade for This Year: Details

It’s all about that external display.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 June 2023 11:08 IST
Spy Shot of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Confirms Its Biggest Upgrade for This Year: Details

Photo Credit: Mediapeanut/ @OnLeaks

A leaked image of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Highlights
  • The leaked image confirms the large outer display
  • It also reveals the gapless folding design of the new hinge
  • The device is somewhat concealed in a case

With the expected launch event of Samsung's Galaxy Z series of foldable devices set for some time in July, the leaks have begun to intensify and now, we finally have our first look at the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be the device which will pack in more upgrades between the two foldables to be announced this year, and this is mainly down to the much-anticipated larger outer display. The larger outer display is expected to replace the mainly cosmetic, tiny external display, which has been a staple on Samsung's flip phones since the first Galaxy Z Flip model was announced in early 2020.

The image leaked by tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) shows the upcoming clamshell foldable inside a rather boxy-looking protective case, which is commonly used to conceal the design of the smartphone during testing. Regardless of the case, it's easy to tell that the phone inside is the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which has shown up in several leaks over the past few months.

While the case manages to conceal the overall design of the device, there are still openings for the cameras, buttons and the hinge. Mainly, there's a large cutout on the top cover, which reveals the new outer display.

The larger outer display in the image appears to be in a standby or an always-on display mode for showcasing the time with a clock. More importantly, the cutout is quite large, confirming that the display has a large touch-friendly surface unlike the outgoing Galaxy Z Flip 4 model. Still, it does not appear as big as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's outer display which has its rear cameras embedded in it.

Also confirmed, thanks to the leaked image, is the new gapless flat folding design, which was not possible on previous models due to the old hinge mechanism. The new Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to have a new hinge design which will allow both halves of the foldable to sit flat against one another. This makes for a cleaner gapless look, which is present on recently launched vertical foldables models, and will also prevent dust and debris from settling on the inner folding display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be announced alongside the bigger Galaxy Z Fold 5 model at a launch event which is set to take place in Seoul, Korea. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, according to a recent report, is expected to have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED primary display with 120Hz refresh rate. The upgraded outer AMOLED display is expected to have always-on capability — like on the iPhone 14 Pro models —and will measure 3.4-inches diagonally with an HD resolution.

The phone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and will have 8 GB of RAM. The phone is expected to be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Expect two 12-megapixel cameras at the back with minor changes over the outgoing model and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Design, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Display
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Byju’s Tells Investors It Will Submit Long-Delayed 2022 Audited Earnings to Indian Regulators by September
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Carry Recovered Prices Into June End Amid Market Volatility

Related Stories

Spy Shot of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Confirms Its Biggest Upgrade for This Year: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Unveil Three Smartwatches Along With iPhone 15 Series: Mark Gurman
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India, Unboxing Video Surface Online: See Here
  3. Xiaomi Pad 6 Review: Doubling Down on Value
  4. Motorola Edge 40, Moto G32 Get New Colour Options in India: See Here
  5. Vivo Y36 5G vs Oppo A78 5G: Know the Price in India, Specifications
  6. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Will Take Place on This Date
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  8. Amazfit Cheetah, Cheetah Pro Smartwatches With AI-powered Zepp Coach Launched
  9. The Beatles' New Song Isn't Artificial, AI Used for Cleanup: Paul McCartney
  10. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Tech Giants Could Face Fines Worth Up to 5 Percent of Annual Turnover Under Proposed Australian Laws
  2. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Set for July 6, Teased to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  3. Automakers Plan a Second Life for Old EV Batteries, but That Depends How Long the First Is
  4. OnePlus 12 Tipped to Launch in December; Leaked Specifications Hint at Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Details
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Live Images Leak Online, Hint at Imminent Launch: Details
  6. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Carry Recovered Prices Into June End Amid Market Volatility
  7. Oppo A78 4G Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch Soon
  8. Apple Watch Ultra Refresh, 30-Inch iMac, iPad Air, More in Pipeline: Mark Gurman
  9. Spy Shot of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Confirms Its Biggest Upgrade for This Year: Details
  10. Byju’s Tells Investors It Will Submit Long-Delayed 2022 Audited Earnings to Indian Regulators by September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.