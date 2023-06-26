With the expected launch event of Samsung's Galaxy Z series of foldable devices set for some time in July, the leaks have begun to intensify and now, we finally have our first look at the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be the device which will pack in more upgrades between the two foldables to be announced this year, and this is mainly down to the much-anticipated larger outer display. The larger outer display is expected to replace the mainly cosmetic, tiny external display, which has been a staple on Samsung's flip phones since the first Galaxy Z Flip model was announced in early 2020.

The image leaked by tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) shows the upcoming clamshell foldable inside a rather boxy-looking protective case, which is commonly used to conceal the design of the smartphone during testing. Regardless of the case, it's easy to tell that the phone inside is the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which has shown up in several leaks over the past few months.

While the case manages to conceal the overall design of the device, there are still openings for the cameras, buttons and the hinge. Mainly, there's a large cutout on the top cover, which reveals the new outer display.

Breaking) Flip 5 device leaks pic.twitter.com/9At8qe3j75 — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) June 25, 2023

The larger outer display in the image appears to be in a standby or an always-on display mode for showcasing the time with a clock. More importantly, the cutout is quite large, confirming that the display has a large touch-friendly surface unlike the outgoing Galaxy Z Flip 4 model. Still, it does not appear as big as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's outer display which has its rear cameras embedded in it.

Also confirmed, thanks to the leaked image, is the new gapless flat folding design, which was not possible on previous models due to the old hinge mechanism. The new Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to have a new hinge design which will allow both halves of the foldable to sit flat against one another. This makes for a cleaner gapless look, which is present on recently launched vertical foldables models, and will also prevent dust and debris from settling on the inner folding display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be announced alongside the bigger Galaxy Z Fold 5 model at a launch event which is set to take place in Seoul, Korea. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, according to a recent report, is expected to have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED primary display with 120Hz refresh rate. The upgraded outer AMOLED display is expected to have always-on capability — like on the iPhone 14 Pro models —and will measure 3.4-inches diagonally with an HD resolution.

The phone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and will have 8 GB of RAM. The phone is expected to be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Expect two 12-megapixel cameras at the back with minor changes over the outgoing model and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

