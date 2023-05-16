OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China soon. The phone's specifications have emerged on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is likely to feature a 1.5K curved screen. The phone's processor has also been leaked. Earlier this year, the Chinese smartphone company launched the OnePlus Ace 2 in China with a 6.74-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC. The smartphone ships with a triple rear camera setup.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the details of the purported OnePlus Ace 2 Pro handset via a post on Weibo. The next Ace-branded smartphone is tipped to come with a 1.5K curved display with narrow bezels, according to the tipster. Additionally, the smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The tipster also added that BOE will be supplying the phone's display.

Digital Chat Station leaked the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro's expected specifications previously as well, along with the alleged model number. The smartphone is tipped to debut in China, sporting the model number PHP110. The handset could sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (1,240 x 2,772 pixels). Additionally, the display is said to have a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout housing a front-facing camera sensor.

However, the newly leaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for the phone is different from the previous rumours, which suggested a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Other than these, the phone was also tipped to come with 16GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

Earlier, this year, OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone was launched in China. The phone was later launched in India as well as a rebadged OnePlus 11R 5G. It comes with a 6.74-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and a 5,000mAh battery.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.