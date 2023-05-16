Technology News
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature 1.5K Curved Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro specifications and features have been leaked on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 May 2023 13:35 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 2 was launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is speculated to launch in China
  • The phone is said to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The handset is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China soon. The phone's specifications have emerged on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is likely to feature a 1.5K curved screen. The phone's processor has also been leaked. Earlier this year, the Chinese smartphone company launched the OnePlus Ace 2 in China with a 6.74-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC. The smartphone ships with a triple rear camera setup.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the details of the purported OnePlus Ace 2 Pro handset via a post on Weibo. The next Ace-branded smartphone is tipped to come with a 1.5K curved display with narrow bezels, according to the tipster. Additionally, the smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The tipster also added that BOE will be supplying the phone's display.

Digital Chat Station leaked the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro's expected specifications previously as well, along with the alleged model number. The smartphone is tipped to debut in China, sporting the model number PHP110. The handset could sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (1,240 x 2,772 pixels). Additionally, the display is said to have a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout housing a front-facing camera sensor.

However, the newly leaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for the phone is different from the previous rumours, which suggested a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Other than these, the phone was also tipped to come with 16GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

Earlier, this year, OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone was launched in China. The phone was later launched in India as well as a rebadged OnePlus 11R 5G. It comes with a 6.74-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. 

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro specifications, OnePlus
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
