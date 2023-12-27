Oppo Find X7 series is expected to launch in China soon. The company has not yet confirmed any details regarding the launch of the lineup but several leaks about the Oppo Find X7 phones have surfaced online recently. The series was initially expected to include three models, however, a recent report suggested that the lineup will come with the Oppo Find X7, Find X7 Ultra, and a Find X7 Ultra variant with 'Satellite Communication'. Another report now suggests that all Oppo Find X7 models are expected to offer improved mobile gaming experiences for users.

A Gizomochina report citing a screenshot circulating on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging platform, stated that the Oppo Find X7 handsets will enhance gaming experiences for users by supporting high frame rates of up to 120 fps (frames per second). This is said to increase the display responsiveness and smoothness during gaming.

The screenshot shared shows the ZTE Axon 50 Ultra 5G, Oppo Find X7, and Find X7 Pro models as being optimised for 'Honor of Kings,' a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game. The phones are expected to support ultra-high frame rate modes, extremely high frame rate options, and an extreme image quality setting alongside extremely high frame rate settings, according to the report.

Previous leaks have suggested that the base Oppo Find X7 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, while the Ultra models may get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The phones are expected to boot Android 14-based ColorOS 14 out-of-the-box and support LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage. All models in the lineup are said to pack 5,000mAh batteries each with 100W wired fast charging support.

The vanilla Oppo Find X7 is said to get a 6.78-inch 1.5K display with BOE 8T OLED LTPO panel, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate. The Ultra models, on the other hand, are expected to arrive with 6.82-inch 2K displays with a similar refresh rate and PWM dimming rate as the base model.

In the camera department, the Oppo Find X7 is expected to include a 50-megapixel LYT-808 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel Omnivision OV64B periscope telephoto shooter with 3x zoom and OIS support. Meanwhile, the Ultra models are tipped to get a quad rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel LYT-900 main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel LYT800 sensor with an ultrawide lens, an OIS-supported 50-megapixel IMX890 sensor with telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel OIS-supported IMX858 sensor with telephoto lens with 6x optical zoom.

