OnePlus 12 is expected to succeed the OnePlus 11 5G, which launched earlier this year in February. The phone is speculated to be released with several improvements in specifications and design over its preceding models. The OnePlus 11 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and features a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor. A tipster has now suggested that the purported OnePlus 12 will feature a considerable camera upgrade and will likely launch with a more powerful processor than its predecessor.

Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station wrote in a Weibo post that OnePlus and Realme were both testing periscope lenses on handsets with the SM8650 chipset. An Android Authority report said that the model number SM8659 hints at a yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The tipster added that out of all the handsets that are reportedly testing periscope lenses, not all of them feature the OmniVision OV64B camera sensor.

The upcoming OnePlus model cited in the post can be deduced to be the OnePlus 12, the successor to the flagship OnePlus 11 model. The OnePlus 12 is expected to logically launch next year, in 2024. It is likely to be released after Qualcomm launches the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, succeeding the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the company's fastest and most powerful chip yet.

As per the tipster, the periscope lens being suggested in the post will result in higher quality zoomed photos, as well as a higher capacity to zoom, beyond the usual 2x zoom. Oppo's Find X6 Pro features periscopic lenses alongside Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra, which offers up to 10 times optical zoom. Meanwhile, the popular Google's Pixel 7 Pro also offers up to five times optical zoom. Even upcoming iPhone models are expected to sport periscopic lenses.

The OnePlus 11 5G used Sony IMX890, IMX581, and IMX709 sensors with zooming capabilities of up to two times. The rumoured successor to this model, the OnePlus 12, could likely use the OmniVision OV64B sensor and help create better, more detail-oriented zoomed images with the reported periscopic lenses.

OnePlus 11 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with an Adreno 740 GPU, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. Offered in Eternal Green and Titan Black colour options, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone is marked at Rs. 56,999, while the 12GB + 256G is priced at Rs. 61,999.

