OnePlus Nord CE 4 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC was launched in India last month. Now, the Chinese tech brand seems to have two new Nord series phones in the pipeline — OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. Most recently, these upcoming smartphones have surfaced online via the Bluetooth SIG website. We are likely to see one of them in July. Both phones are expected to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets. The OnePlus Nord 4 could arrive as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V.

Bluetooth SIG website has listed two OnePlus handsets with model numbers CPH2619 and CPH2621 and these model numbers are believed to be associated with the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, respectively. The listing shows May 31 as the publishing date and indicates Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

OnePlus Nord 4 launch timeline

OnePlus has not yet confirmed the existence of OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, but a new report by SmartPrix states that the OnePlus Nord 4 will go official in the third week of July.

As per past leaks, the OnePlus Nord 4 will run on a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, while the Nord CE 4 Lite is likely to ship with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

OnePlus Nord 4 specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 3V, which was launched in China in March with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB option.

If rumours about the rebranding turn out to be correct, the OnePlus Nord 4 will ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It could pack up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. For optics, it could get a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and house a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support.