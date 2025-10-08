OnePlus Nord 5 was launched in India in July with a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. Now, OnePlus appears to be gearing up to introduce the OnePlus Nord 6 as its successor. While we're unlikely to hear from OnePlus about any plans for a new Nord series smartphone in the near future, it has reportedly been spotted in the IMEI database, indicating that its development is well underway. The OnePlus Nord 6 is likely to arrive as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6.

OnePlus Nord 6 India Launch Expected Soon

Tipster Paras Guglani (Passionategeekz.com) spotted an unannounced OnePlus smartphone on the IMEI database, carrying the model number CPH2807. The previous OnePlus Nord 5 had the model number CPH2707, indicating that this new listing likely refers to its successor, OnePlus Nord 6.

Based on OnePlus' previous naming strategy, the OnePlus Ace 6 is expected to remain exclusive to China. The OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to launch in India with similar hardware as the Ace 6. The IMEI listing, however, doesn't reveal any other key specifications or features of the upcoming device.

There's also no word from the company on plans to launch the OnePlus Ace 6. However, early speculation hints at refinements in display, battery life, as well as performance upgrades. It is tipped to come with a 165Hz refresh rate display with 1.5K resolution. It is expected to ship with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

OnePlus Nord 6 and OnePlus Ace 6 are tipped to feature a 7,800mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support. These handsets could sport an ultrasonic fingerprint reader and feature a squircle-shaped rear camera module.

The OnePlus Nord 5 was released in India in July with a price tag of Rs. 31,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The handset has IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

On the rear, it has a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-700 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It includes a 50-megapixel selfie camera as well. The phone packs a 6,800mAh battery that supports up to 80W SuperVOOC charging.