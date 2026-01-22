Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord 6 Key Specifications Including Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Revealed via Geekbench Listing

OnePlus Nord 6 Key Specifications Including Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Revealed via Geekbench Listing

OnePlus Nord 6 has been spotted in the Geekbench database with the model number CPH2795.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 January 2026 10:56 IST
OnePlus Nord 6 Key Specifications Including Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Revealed via Geekbench Listing

OnePlus Nord 6 will come with upgrades over the OnePlus Nord 5 (above)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 6's Geekbench run reveal key specifications
  • OnePlus CPH2795 has scored 2,019 points in the single-core testing
  • OnePlus Turbo 6 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display
Advertisement

OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus Nord 6 later this quarter as a successor to last year's Nord 5 model. The purported handset has now popped up on Geekbench, revealing some of its key features. The specifications listed there strongly suggest that the handset will offer significant improvement over the predecessor. The OnePlus Nord 6 is rumoured to debut as a rebranded version of the China-exclusive OnePlus Turbo 6. 

OnePlus Turbo 6 Spotted on Geekbench

A new OnePlus handset is now listed on the Geekbench website with the model number CPH2795, and the numbering suggests that it is the rumoured OnePlus Nord 6. According to the listing, the phone features a motherboard codenamed ‘sun,' which is associated with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, the same processor found in the OnePlus Turbo 6. The octa-core chipset features a prime CPU core clocked at 3.21GHz.

oneplus nord 6 geekbench CPH2795

OnePlus CPH2795
Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

The listing also shows that the OnePlus Nord 6 has 10.93GB of memory. This could translate to 12GB RAM on paper. The benchmark listing suggests Android 16.

The OnePlus CPH2795 scored 2,019 points in the single core test and 6,503 points in the multi core test. These points are considered decent for a mid-range smartphone, but they do not accurately reflect the phone's actual performance, as the device listed on Geekbench may be a prototype.

There are no official details yet on the launch date of the OnePlus Nord 6, but recent leaks suggested that it will be unveiled in the first quarter of this year. However, its listing in a benchmark database typically signals that an official announcement from OnePlus is imminent. The handset was recently popped up on the TUV database, hinting at 80W wired fast charging support. It was also spotted on the IMEI database, SIRIM and TDRA certification sites.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 6 was previously rumoured to be a rebranded version of the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 6. However, the presence of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset adds more credibility to the rumour that the Nord 6 may actually be a rebranded OnePlus Turbo 6, rather than the Ace 6.

The OnePlus Turbo 6 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.  It has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rating and a 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Turbo 6

OnePlus Turbo 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications, OnePlus Nord 5
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQOO 15 Ultra Design and Colourways Revealed Ahead of Launch in China

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 6 Key Specifications Including Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Revealed via Geekbench Listing
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 18 Could Launch With Brighter Display, BOE May Lose Supplier Role
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Surfaces Ahead of Unpacked Event
  3. Realme Neo 8 Pricing and Memory Configurations Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Google Pixel 10a Spotted With Familiar Design in Leaked Renders
  5. Here's How Much the Motorola Signature Could Cost in India
  6. Samsung Sound Tower 2026 Lineup Launched in India With These Features
  7. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  8. iQOO 15 Ultra Design and Colourways Teased Ahead of Launch
  9. Ubisoft's Franchises Will be Handled by 5 New Units as Part of 'Major Reset'
  10. Deepinder Goyal to Step Down as Eternal CEO: Here's Who Will Suceed Him
#Latest Stories
  1. Ubisoft Splits Into Five Creative Units, Cancels Six Games as Part of 'Major Reset'
  2. Oppo Find N6 Bags 3C Certification Ahead of Launch in China: Expected Specifications
  3. Google Pixel 10a Spotted With Familiar Design in Leaked Renders
  4. iPhone 18 Tipped to Launch With Brighter Display, BOE May Lose Supplier Role
  5. OnePlus Nord 6 Key Specifications Including Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Revealed via Geekbench Listing
  6. iQOO 15 Ultra Design and Colourways Revealed Ahead of Launch in China
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Date, Pre-Order Timeline Tipped Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Next Month
  8. Shambala Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Aadi Saikumar Starrer Movie
  9. Deepinder Goyal to Step Down as Eternal CEO; Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Named Successor
  10. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says AI’s Real Test Is Whether It Reaches Beyond Big Tech: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »