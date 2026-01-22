OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus Nord 6 later this quarter as a successor to last year's Nord 5 model. The purported handset has now popped up on Geekbench, revealing some of its key features. The specifications listed there strongly suggest that the handset will offer significant improvement over the predecessor. The OnePlus Nord 6 is rumoured to debut as a rebranded version of the China-exclusive OnePlus Turbo 6.

OnePlus Turbo 6 Spotted on Geekbench

A new OnePlus handset is now listed on the Geekbench website with the model number CPH2795, and the numbering suggests that it is the rumoured OnePlus Nord 6. According to the listing, the phone features a motherboard codenamed ‘sun,' which is associated with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, the same processor found in the OnePlus Turbo 6. The octa-core chipset features a prime CPU core clocked at 3.21GHz.

OnePlus CPH2795

Photo Credit: Geekbench

The listing also shows that the OnePlus Nord 6 has 10.93GB of memory. This could translate to 12GB RAM on paper. The benchmark listing suggests Android 16.

The OnePlus CPH2795 scored 2,019 points in the single core test and 6,503 points in the multi core test. These points are considered decent for a mid-range smartphone, but they do not accurately reflect the phone's actual performance, as the device listed on Geekbench may be a prototype.

There are no official details yet on the launch date of the OnePlus Nord 6, but recent leaks suggested that it will be unveiled in the first quarter of this year. However, its listing in a benchmark database typically signals that an official announcement from OnePlus is imminent. The handset was recently popped up on the TUV database, hinting at 80W wired fast charging support. It was also spotted on the IMEI database, SIRIM and TDRA certification sites.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 6 was previously rumoured to be a rebranded version of the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 6. However, the presence of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset adds more credibility to the rumour that the Nord 6 may actually be a rebranded OnePlus Turbo 6, rather than the Ace 6.

The OnePlus Turbo 6 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rating and a 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

