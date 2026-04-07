OnePlus Nord 6 was launched in India on Tuesday. The latest addition to the OnePlus Nord series comes with several hardware upgrades over its predecessor, including a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, along with faster RAM and built-in storage. The OnePlus Nord 6 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. It carries a 9,000mAh battery (up from 6,800mAh on the Nord 5) with support for 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. The new phone has IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India, Availability

The newly launched OnePlus Nord 6 is priced at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant is priced at Rs. 41,999. It will be available starting April 9 at 12pm (noon) in Fresh Mint, Pitch Black, and Quick Silver colour options.

Customers can avail of a Rs. 2,000 discount on Axis Bank credit cards (full swipe), and Rs. 3,000 on Axis Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards (EMI transactions). This effectively brings the price of the handset down to Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB and 12GB variants, respectively.

OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications, Features

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) OnePlus Nord 6 runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 and is confirmed to get up to four major Android OS updates and up to six years of security patches. It sports a 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K (1,272x2,772 pixels) resolution, 450ppi pixel density, a 93.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and Crystal Guard protection. The display supports PWM dimming (3840Hz) and has a peak brightness level of 3600 nits.

The OnePlus Nord 6 runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC with an Adreno 825 GPU. It features up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone has a 33,147mm sq heat dissipation area for thermal management.

For photography, the OnePlus Nord 6 features a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 CMOS main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), an f/1.8 aperture, and PDAF. The camera unit also includes an 8-megapixel OmniVision OV08F ultra-wide camera with a 112-degree field of view.

The OnePlus Nord 6 boasts a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It has dual stereo speakers with OReality Audio. The handset features a Plus Key, which can be used to add any on-screen content to the Mind Space.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord 6 include Bluetooth 6, 5G, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, Wi-Fi and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, six-axis gyroscope, colour temperature sensor, proximity sensor, and X-axis linear motor. It has MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 6 features IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It carries a 9,000mAh Silicon Carbon battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support, 27W wired reverse charging, and bypass charging support. It measures 162.5x77.5x8.5mm and weighs 217g.